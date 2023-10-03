Ayesha Curry's 'Sweet July Skin' unveils $65 serum promising enhanced skin health and hydration

Ayesha Curry's skincare brand 'Sweet July Skin' dropped the latest on the block. The wife of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry took to Instagram to announce that the company's new Soursop vitamin C serum is now on sale. Her lifestyle brand specializes in clean, simple and affordable skincare products.

On Instagram, Ayesha Curry gave a live demo of how to use the serum, explained its benefits and also gave fans a look at her morning skincare routine.

"Today is the day. Our Soursop vitamin C serum is live," she said in the video.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After using an array of her products, the 34-year-old then proceeded to use the Vitamin C serum, teaching fans how to apply it, adding that she loved the way it smelled.

According to the brand's official website, the Soursop serum promises more than just hydrating the skin.

"Protect and nurture your skin with our Vitamin C serum featuring the powerful combination of antioxidant-rich soursop, ferulic acid, and green tea. With a formula that is gentle enough for daily use, it will help visibly brighten, firm, and hydrate your skin," the website says.

Over the last few months, the reviews that have poured in for Ayesha Curry's brand are positive, and with the entrepreneur giving her fans live demos, there's been significant trust that 'Sweet July Skin' is a reliable brand.

Ayesha Curry stressed about the importance of skincare

In her previous interview with E Online, Ayesha Curry spoke about the need for skincare and how it should become a routine in people's everyday lives.

"You can't pour from an empty cup, so to be at your best for the people that rely on you, you have to take time to prioritize yourself," she said. "Maybe it's a skin routine at the end of the day, or taking 15 minutes to journal first thing in the morning. Whatever that looks like for you, it's important to take the time and be consistent."

In addition to being an entrepreneur and a TV star, Ayesha Curry is also a mother who shares three kids with Steph Curry. Given her own tight schedule that also includes being there for the family, it's worth noting that she knows what it feels like to be her best-looking self and stay on top of her game.