Ayesha Curry turns Steph Curry into a skincare diva with hilarious video of Warriors star looking out of his element

Steph Curry doesn’t plan on retiring just yet in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors superstar still has a few years remaining on his contract and is keen on adding to his already glittering resume.

Still, if he decides to call it a career, Ayesha Curry, his wife may have already had something planned for him post-basketball. The Sweet July creator recently posted this on Instagram, which could be where the superstar athlete will end up in the future:

The lifestyle brand was launched in 2019 before a store and cafe were opened in 2021 in Oakland. It has a unique platform where multiple creators and their products are given a stage to be noticed. Diversity and the stories of all the people involved are emphasized by the Currys in their project.

As a sign of support to his wife and the brand, Steph Curry didn’t hesitate to become a skincare model. He looked a little bit uncomfortable and somewhat unsure, but it seemed like he had a good time doing it.

This isn’t the first time Ayesha Curry made the NBA’s greatest three-point artist into a model for their brand. The Warriors superstar has had a few rib-tickling moments trying his hand at various products his wife wanted him to try.

Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors could challenge for the NBA championship next season

The Denver Nuggets are favored to repeat as NBA champs according to some surveys. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Kentavious-Caldwell Pope and other key players will be back to defend the crown.

The Golden State Warriors have retooled as well to try and dethrone the reigning champs. Chris Paul, the Dubs’ longtime nemesis, has joined forces with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.

Besides “CP3”, new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. has added Dario Saric, Cory Joseph and rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis to the lineup. Steve Kerr will have improved size, versatility and athleticism when they open their campaign next season.

How far the Golden State Warriors will go, however, will depend on the health of "Chef Curry." Last season, he began with MVP-level performances. Only different injuries slowed his blistering start.

Curry was largely healthy during the playoffs, but the team just couldn’t meet their expectations. They were booted out in six games by LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

Dub Nation will be hoping that an injury-free Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will lead them to another championship.

