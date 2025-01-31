"Ayo, f**k goin' on" - Kevin Love hilariously trolls Terry Rozier with 'Uncut Gems' clip amid Heat star's alleged betting scandal

Kevin Love, a star player for the Miami Heat, is back at it. Amid the inquiry surrounding his teammate Terry Rozier, Love shared a scene from Adam Sandler's popular Netflix movie "Uncut Gems." While the veteran big man did not provide enough context in his caption, the clip he used was enough for his followers to understand.

Love posted the scene from the movie in which Sandler's character, Howard Ratner, talks to Kevin Garnett's character, a fictionalized version of himself during his years with the Boston Celtics. In the scene, the two discuss gambling, and Ratner convinces Garnett that he'll place a bet on him to perform well in the game.

"Ayo - f**k goin’ on?" Love posted on IG.

However, federal authorities are investigating Rozier as part of a "wider government probe" into sports gambling. On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that a particular game from the scoring guard's time with the Charlotte Hornets appeared out of the ordinary.

According to reports, a game between the Hornets and the New Orleans Pelicans on March 23, 2023, had suspicious betting activity. This involves prop bets about Rozier's in-game numbers. Investigators suspect that some of the participants in the Jontay Porter betting case may have wagered against the guard due to inside knowledge.

Fortunately for Rozier, he has not been charged or accused of wrongdoing. The league has been informed of the investigation, and Mike Bass, the NBA's spokesperson, addressed the matter.

"In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier's performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans," Bass said. "The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules.

"We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation."

Fans react to the investigation regarding Terry Rozier

Fans were surprised to find out about the investigation involving Terry Rozier. They revealed their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

"And they still try to tell us sports aren’t rigged," a fan said.

"So when is Pat Riley suspending him," another fan asked.

"Terry Rozier now too?!?! 😳" one fan commented.

Other fans were disappointed to find out about it.

"Bro nah this disrespectful," a fan posted.

"Not Scary Terry too," another fan said.

"Rozier could be in trouble, one fan commented.

According to CBS Sports, Rozier has declined to comment on the situation.

