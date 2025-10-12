  • home icon
  "Ayo what is a sooner?" - Kevin Durant hilariously mocks Oklahoma University following Texas Longhorns' blowout win in Red River showdown

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 12, 2025 03:35 GMT
Throughout his basketball career, Kevin Durant has been involved on either end of the Texas vs. Oklahoma rivalry. This weekend, the former Texas Longhorns prodigy had a blast at the expense of his alma mater's rival school.

After the Longhorns blew out the Oklahoma Sooners 23-6 in NCAA Division I football action, Durant took a shot at Texas' Red River adversaries.

"Goodbye Sooners. Ayo what is a sooner?" Durant tweeted.
Though the Sooners led 6-3 at halftime, the Longhorns' defense shut them out entirely in the second half, all while Texas scored 10 points apiece in the third and fourth quarters. Arch Manning (21 of 27 passes, 166 yards) led the way, while Ryan Niblett returned a punt for a touchdown in the final frame.

The irony of Durant's involvement in this rivalry goes all the way back to 2008, when his NBA team Seattle SuperSonics became the Oklahoma City Thunder. After making a name for himself as an extraordinary scorer with the Longhorns, Durant found himself playing for Oklahoma's lone franchise in the NBA.

After stints in Golden State, Brooklyn, and Phoenix, KD had a homecoming of sorts as he joined another Texas team in the Houston Rockets this past offseason. As fate would have it, the Rockets' first opponent in the 2025-26 campaign is none other than the Thunder.

Kevin Durant gets candid on former team Thunder getting an NBA championship long after his departure

There's also the fact that, though Durant once led OKC to the NBA Finals, he never got to win an NBA title for the city. In two weeks' time, the Thunder squad that he'll be facing will be receiving their championship rings prior to their showdown.

In an appearance on the "Up & Adams" show this past week, Durant was asked by host Kay Adams about his reaction to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Thunder squad winning a title after his time in OKC.

"It should be a fun night, OKC getting their rings," Durant said. "I'm not happy or sad or mad I missed out."

Durant pointed out that it's been nearly a decade since he departed Oklahoma City and that he himself has won two championships since then.

