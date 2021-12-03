"Ayyeee! Yo WTH man!" - LeBron James records son Bryce James dunking, as the proud father continues to hype his Sierra Canyon starlet son

Bryce James returned to LA Lakers superstar LeBron James' social media with his most recent accomplishment.

Coming off a noteworthy outing with Sierra Canyon's junior varsity team, Bryce James was seen throwing down a solid two-foot dunk during warmups on a layup line.

It caught the eye of his father, who was at the game. The video of Bryce dunking was immediately uploaded to LeBron James' Instagram story with the caption:

"Ayyeee! Yo WTH man!"

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Bryce James first ever dunk!! In front of LeBron too! @KingJames Bryce James first ever dunk!! In front of LeBron too! @KingJames https://t.co/ohBiGrGhXJ

Bryce's recent emergence on social media has demanded the attention of hoopers. He has often displayed his family's genetics and athleticism early on in his basketball career.

As the 14-year old continues to rise in stature as a basketball player, Bryce James' development is something that might interest basketball fans.

The rise of Bryce James

Bryce James (left) attends an event with LeBron James and the rest of the James family. [Source: Pro Sports Bio]

LeBron James' legacy as a player is beyond question. He started his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers as the first overall draft pick in 2003. With multiple MVP titles, championships and the potential to end his career as the NBA's All-Time Points Leader, LeBron is consistently in the argument for the greatest of all time.

While these are huge shoes to fill, LeBron James' older son, Bronny James, emerged as the heir apparent. Dubbed the "Young King," Bronny has enjoyed his time as a viral sensation.

He currently plays for the varsity team of Sierra Canyon, alongside another top prospect in Amari Bailey. Bronny has remained one of the most popular high school prospects for the future.

But the rise of Bryce James is something that has caught the attention of the media as well. Following his stellar performance in Sierra Canyon's win earlier this week, the 6'1" shooting guard is showing some serious potential for the future.

Bryce's dunk at the age of 14 demands some attention and displays the athletic prowess akin to that of his father and older brother. Seeing Bronny's development since throwing down his first jam, it is safe to say that Bryce hasn't scratched the surface of what he is truly capable of yet.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via Bronny James threw down his first AAU dunk 🐰(via @overtime Bronny James threw down his first AAU dunk 🐰 (via @overtime) https://t.co/qbPz9fcq59

LeBron James has also shown serious support as he follows the development trajectory of his youngest son. Known to be a doting and supportive father, LeBron has been seen at Bronny's games alongside a star-studded crew on multiple occasions.

'King' James is entering the last stage of his career but still hopes to create history by playing with Bronny on the same floor. While it seems unlikely that Bryce James will get there in time, his growth should be an interesting topic to follow.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra