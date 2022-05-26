“B***s to face, b***s to shoulder, I’ve never been dunked on” - Shaquille O'Neal reacts to Andrew Wiggins’ mega dunk on Luka Dončić, says Luka acted like he got hit in the face

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić was criticized by Shaquille O'Neal for flopping when he was dunked on by Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors

On "The Big Podcast," former LA Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal criticized the Mavericks star. O'Neal believes Dončić should have had the courage to take the dunk rather than succumb to flopping when dunked on by Andrew Wiggins. Shaq said:

"Luka act like he got hit in the face. No, you did not get hit in the face. He dunked it on your face but you didn't get hit in the face. And you know what, I've never been dunked on like that. Been dunked on three times in my whole career, but I've never been dunked on like that.

"Derrick Coleman got me with the left, Michael Jordan came baseline one time and Tim Perry, who played for Philly. Listen, I had a lot of Dunk Bys but I'm talking chest to chest, b***s to face, b***s to shoulder. I've never been dunked on, ever. I like that."

The dunk occurred in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the series. Wiggins dunked on Dončić, but was called for an offensive foul after being reviewed by the official. However, the replay showed that there was minimal contact between Luka Dončić and Andrew Wiggins, and the call was overturned.

Is Luka Dončić a superstar?

Luka Dončić in Game 1 against the Warriors.

Luka Dončić has been compared to LeBron James, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson this season – a testament to the greatness of the Slovenian. The Dallas Mavericks star was not in the MVP conversation as household names like Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo were finalists in the race.

Dončić went under the radar despite a surge from the Mavericks towards the end of the regular season. Dončić had six games with 40 or more points and 13 games with 35 or more during the regular season. He also had 13 games with 12 or more assists.

The only issue for Dončić seems to be health. He has constantly struggled with weight and ankle issues throughout his career. This is probably the only reason why he wasn’t in the MVP conversation this year.

Dončić is not surrounded by a single All-Star and is still in the Western Conference finals. Given the way he has performed thus far in his four-year career, comparisons to Bird, Magic and "King" James are warranted.

Despite what the critics have said about Dončić's performances in this series, he is without a doubt a superstar in this league. He has carried the Mavericks and put in performances this season that would make Bird, Johnson and James proud.

