The Los Angeles Clippers took on the Dallas Mavericks for a Saturday night matchup, where Kawhi Leonard's performance had fans scratching their heads. The Clippers are coming off back-to-back games, whete the two-time NBA champion showed signs of fatigue with the way he played.

It was indeed a very slow start for Leonard, who went 0-for-8. The five-time NBA All-Star ended the game going 2-of-12. He ended with eight points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

However, the LA Clippers won despite the poor shooting of Kawhi Leonard, which got basketball fans puzzled.

"Clippers being up 18 points in a game where Kawhi Leonard is 0/8 from the field was not on my bingo card," posts Farbod_E on the social media platform X.

Known for being the poster child for load management, Leonard played back-to-back games but seems like he just played one, said one fan:

"B2B Kawhi is definitely a work in progress"

Here are some of the top reactions:

Some are noticing that Leonard didn't have the energy to finish a back-to-back game due to fact that he doesn't usually does play in two consecutive games.

A few fans seeing Leonard struggle suggest that he should take a rest instead of playing.

Of course, since this is the internet, some suggest that the Clippers already trade Leonard.

LA Clippers blow away Dallas Mavericks despite Kawhi Leonard's off night

The LA Clippers successfully bounced back from a tough loss against the New Orleans Pelicans by beating the Dallas Mavericks 107-88.

Leading the charge for the Clippers was Paul George who tallied 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Russell Westbrook came off the bench to make up for the poor outings of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Terance Mann also had a commendable night doing 17 points and Norman Powell chipped in with 15 points.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic had 30 points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Kyrie Irving was not far behind with 26 points, six rebounds and three rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. roundef up the double-digit scorers for the Mavs with 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

The LA Clippers improved their record to 7-8 and next host defending champions Denver Nuggets on Monday at the Crypto.com Arena.