"He better be Kobe the way they acting" - Clippers starting Terance Mann with Kawhi Leonard & Paul George has NBA fans buzzing

The LA Clippers have revealed their starting five for their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 25. The team will start the season with Russell Westbrook, Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac on the floor as they try to contend for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Mann has been involved with the trade talks involving the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden. Los Angeles' front office has made it known to the public that the 6-foot-5 guard is an "untouchable" asset.

Upon seeing that Mann is starting alongside the All-Star duo of George and Leonard, fans couldn't help but share their thoughts.

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

"Terrance Mann better be Kobe the way they acting," one fan pointed out.

Some fans think that the Clippers are trying to raise value for Terrance Mann.

"Dam they really tryna lift Terrance Mann trade value by starting him."

"Terrence Mann > James Harden said no one except the Clippers."

Fans are expecting a lot from the Clippers this season. Their previous campaign wasn't impressive as both Leonard and George had injury problems throughout the entire 2022-23 season. This season could be their only real shot at contending for a title.

Ty Lue addressed the trade rumors about the Clippers guard

Mann has been the center of attention recently as the Sixers have tried their best to acquire the young guard. The Clippers haven't budged with any of the proposals sent to them by Philly. With the current trade rumors surrounding the team, the 27-year-old guard could feel uncomfortable.

However, head coach Ty Lue gave Mann enough comfort.

"We love T-Mann, and T-Mann is gonna be here," Lue said. "So we’re not worried about what they’re saying outside, all the speculations. It’s a good thing to be wanted."

Even with his words, that doesn't guarantee that he won't be traded. It's still on the team's front office to have him here or not.

Mann is entering his fifth season in the league and has developed into a two-way standout for the team. Last season, he averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists for the California-based team. He improved his shooting efficiency as well, making 51.9% of his shots from the field and 38.9% of his three-pointers.

Some fans are still hopeful that the team will be able to keep Mann away from the trade rumors.

