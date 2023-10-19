NBA Rumors: Daryl Morey reportedly asked for Paul George to be included in James Harden trade talks

Despite numerous months of negotiations between the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers, with James Harden seeming to distance himself from a potential move to Philly as the regular season draws near, Sixers president Daryl Morey maintained optimism that the Clippers might alter their position regarding Terance Mann. However, this was not the case.

According to The Athletic, the Philadelphia 76ers signaled their readiness to accept an offer comprising an LA Clippers' unprotected first-round pick, a first-round pick swap, players to match salary requirements, and Terance Mann. Yet, individuals familiar with the negotiations stated that Clippers president Lawrence Frank reiterated the team's position that Mann would not be included in their proposal.

Morey, according to these sources, expressed his astonishment and accused the LA Clippers of not taking the discussions seriously. He even suggested that they should exchange Clippers star Paul George for James Harden if they were so determined to retain all of their less valuable assets. This request was promptly rejected.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The James Harden fiasco continues

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers - Game One

One defining characteristic of James Harden, aside from his occasional exaggerated falls after 3-point attempts to draw fouls, is his tendency to disengage from a team once he's made up his mind to leave. This pattern played out in Houston, was evident in Brooklyn, and is now repeating itself in Philadelphia.

Reports indicate that Harden missed the Sixers' practice on Tuesday and has been absent from the team since Sunday.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Harden has returned to his home in Houston, which mirrors his actions when he skipped the Philadelphia 76ers media day on October 2. This also mirrors his behavior during the conclusion of his time with the Brooklyn Nets when it was initially stated that he was injured, only for later reports to confirm that he was in Houston.

The Sixers had been expecting Harden to attend Wednesday's practice and have decided to grant him an opportunity to clarify his "unexcused absence" before deciding on the appropriate course of action.

Despite the tensions that have characterized James Harden's relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers over the summer, it's now looking more probable that he will be on the team when the season starts. The primary reason behind this is the LA Clippers' resistance to meeting Daryl Morey's trade requirements.