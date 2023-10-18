James Harden reportedly in Houston after skipping Sixers’ practice amid Clippers trade rumors

James Harden is ramping up the pressure on the Philadelphia 76ers. As The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, Harden has not turned up to the Sixers' latest practice session. Charania also reported that the 2018 MVP hasn't been seen with the Sixers since Sunday, Oct. 15.

Harden's actions should come as no surprise. He's forced his way out of teams before. Harden understands how to pressure the front office into making a trade. Daryl Morey is standing his ground, though. The Sixers GM wants to ensure his team gets a fair return for the superstar guard.

"James Harden is a no show at Philadelphia 76ers practice today, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium," Charania reported on X. "Harden has not been present with the team since Sunday."

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer elaborated on Charania's report, noting how Harden is currently in Houston rather than being with the team in Philadelphia. Fischer also reported on how Harden was on the West Coast when the Sixers had their media day in September.

The LA Clippers are reportedly the only team to show legitimate interest in Harden. Recent reports have stated that the Clippers have no intention of including Terance Mann in trade discussions. Mann would likely be the Sixers' primary "needle mover" in any potential trade discussions.

Harden's decision to remove himself from the Sixers' practice sessions will likely be a prelude to the regular season. The veteran guard could refuse to play for Philadelphia. Harden wants to apply as much pressure as possible as he bids to team up with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook.

James Harden has barely been involved in the Philadelphia 76ers' training camp

On Oct. 17, Charania reported that James Harden has seldom been involved with the Sixers' training camp activities. Charania shared the Sixers superstar has participated in one team practice scrimmage over a 14-day period despite being with the team for the majority of their camp.

"While professional and engaged when present, James Harden has not attended any of the 76ers' preseason games and has participated in just one team practice scrimmage over 14 days of training camp, sources say," Charania said via Stadium.

Harden is unlikely to be in game shape. Instead, the 34-year-old is likely sitting out training camp activities, so he isn't ready for the new season. If Harden isn't fit enough to play, the Sixers can't pressure him to suit up. Instead, Tyrese Maxey will likely assume a larger role within the Sixers' rotation.

The fourth-year guard will be tasked with initiating more of the offense and will likely see his usage rate increase throughout the season.

There doesn't appear to be a timeline for a Harden trade. Both he and Morey are playing hardball. The LA Clippers also don't appear in a rush to get a deal over the line. Steve Ballmer's team is also the only franchise showing interest in Harden, which gives them some leverage during negotiations.

The Harden saga is heating up. However, it's likely far from over.