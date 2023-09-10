"Baby Shaq" - Shaquille O'Neal sends internet into frenzy following adorable childhood post on IG with Otis Redding song

A 7 foot 1 inch tall Shaquille O'Neal was the most dominant center in the history of basketball. He weighed over 300 pounds in his playing days and was a force to be reckoned with. His thunderous dunks, powerful rebounds, and ability to dominate both ends of the court made him one of the most feared players of all time.

Recently, Shaquille posted an adorable post on Instagram of him as a baby singing the song "Sittin' On The Dock of the Bay" by Otis Redding. This post took the internet by storm and left fans wondering whether it was real or not.

Here is the post by O'Neal:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Baby Shaq."

Given how Shaquille O'Neal was on the court, this post is hilarious as it paints him in a different light. That being said, O'Neal is always clowning around on different stages, and this post is in line with his humorous personality.

Best Instagram comments on Shaquille O'Neal's "Baby Shaq" post

Shaquille O'Neal's recent post sent the internet into a frenzy. Let's look at some of the best comments on O'Neal's IG post.

One of the fans accurately pointed out the reason as to why this is not the real O'Neal:

"Nah, that's inaccurate; his voice is too high."

Other fans appreciated his down-to-earth nature and how regular people can relate to him:

"I Love you smSMhaq. Thank you for always being a genuine person to regular folks."

Another fan drew a parallel between this video and O'Neal's game:

"Okay, baby Shaq, attack!"

Overall, Shaquille's post had a mixed array of reactions. The post is still trending and has already accumulated over 16,000 likes since being posted.

Is the "Baby Shaq" video real or fake?

The baby Shaq video posted by O'Neal on Instagram is likely not real. The song being used in the video is not in O'Neal's voice. The song used in the video was originally sung by Otis Redding.

O'Neal likely used an AI app to animate an original picture he had of himself as a baby. These apps can animate any picture and move your lips according to the lyrics and tune of the song. To a lay audience, it seems like the person in the picture is truly singing the song. However, we know this to not be true.

One of the more popular apps for this purpose is Face Dance, which is available on both iOS and Android.

This app has gained popularity of late with numerous people around the world animating their baby pictures to produce life-like singing videos.