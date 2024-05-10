"Baby Zadddyyy" - Alisa cheers as beau PJ Washington leads Mavericks to Game 2 victory with Playoff career-high

PJ Washington had an explosive offensive performance, scoring 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting, on Thursday. He was particularly effective from beyond the arc, making 7-of-11 3-point attempts.

Washington also posted a +9 net rating, the highest among starters, helping the Dallas Mavericks bounce back in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal against the OKC Thunder with a gritty 119-110 victory at the Paycom Center. The win levelled the series at one game apiece.

Notably, PJ Washington's wife Alisa, who was at the game at the Paycom Center, took to Instagram and shared a picture of PJ while he was on the bench as she sat two rows behind the Mavericks bench. Alisa captioned her Instagram story:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Baby Zadddyyy"

Alisa Washington's Instagram Story

PJ and his wife, Alisa, began dating a few months after his breakup with his former girlfriend, Brittany Renner. He proposed to Alisa in August 2022 and got married in October 2023.

The couple has a child together. As the playoffs continue, it's evident that the Instagram model and influencer is fully supportive of her husband.

Closer look at how PJ Washington helped Dallas Mavericks beat OKC Thunder in Game 2

Struggling with their 3-point shooting early in games throughout this playoff series, the Mavericks broke the pattern by making their first five attempts from beyond the arc on Thursday. Both Luka Doncic and PJ nailed their first three 3-point attempts, contributing to the team's sharp start.

PJ Washington hit his third 3-pointer from the right corner, pushing Dallas's lead to 32-22. Washington and Doncic scored their third 3-pointers during a 3:30 scoreless stretch for the Thunder in the first quarter.

Expand Tweet

The Mavericks shot an impressive 8-of-13 from the 3-point range in the first quarter, while the Thunder managed just 2-of-7. Chet Holmgren's turnaround jumper, with his toe on the line, at the first-quarter buzzer brought OKC closer, trailing 36-33 after one.

PJ Washington's hot shooting continued into the second quarter. After missing his first two 3-point attempts of the period, he connected on two during a 14-2 run that extended the Mavericks' lead to 13 points, making it 52-39 with 6:40 remaining before halftime.

By the end of the first half, Washington had amassed 19 points and five rebounds, shooting 5-of-8 from the 3-point range, setting a playoff career high for the relatively new postseason player. He added another 10 points in the second half.

His momentum didn’t wane in the third quarter. Washington made both of his 3-point attempts; the first tied the game at 75-75 with 8:36 left, while the second pushed Dallas to what seemed like a decisive 93-81 lead with 2:44 to go.

The Mavericks forward fouled out with 2:12 remaining in the fourth quarter during a Holmgren tip-in, which narrowed the Thunder's deficit to 117-108. His seven 3-pointers for the night — when the Thunder underestimated his shooting abilities —were key to the Mavericks clinching Game 2.