“Back to your $5 million money laundering being exposed” – Joe Biden congratulating Nikola Jokic had NBA fans mocking him 

President Joe Biden's congratulatory message to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for their NBA championship victory sparked backlash and mockery.

Jokic, the Nuggets' star, led the team to a hard-fought 4-1 series victory over the Miami Heat. His stellar performance earned him the NBA Finals MVP title, while point guard Jamal Murray's emotional breakdown on the court added to the team's triumphant narrative.

Congratulations from former President Barack Obama and other public figures poured in. But Biden's tweet drew criticism.

President Biden @POTUS Congratulations to MVP Nikola Jokić, Coach Malone, and the entire @Nuggets organization for bringing home their first-ever NBA title in the Mile High City of champions. Congratulations to MVP Nikola Jokić, Coach Malone, and the entire @Nuggets organization for bringing home their first-ever NBA title in the Mile High City of champions.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Nikola Jokic Leads Denver Nuggets to first NBA title

Nikola Jokić's leadership and skills helped the Denver Nuggets make history by winning their first NBA championship. The thrilling 94-89 win against the Miami Heat in Game 5 clinched the series.

The game itself was far from a picture-perfect display, as both teams struggled with their shooting. Denver's performance was negatively impacted by its poor shot selection, with just five made baskets out of 28 attempts from 3-point range. The Heat fared no better, going 9 of 34 from deep.

Nikola Jokic, the undeniable driving force behind the Nuggets' championship run, once again displayed his exceptional skills. During the game, the two-time MVP scored 28 points on only 16 attempts while obtaining 16 rebounds and four assists.

Jokic's consistent and incredible playoff performance further secured his status as one of the best players in the game.

The achievement is what the Denver Nuggets had been working towards for years. Doubts and skepticism were cast aside as Jokic and his teammates proved their mettle on the biggest stage, silencing any skeptics who questioned their championship potential.

