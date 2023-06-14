"He's gonna change the sport" - NBA analyst believes Nikola Jokic will have Steph Curry effect on NBA

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic finally won his first championship as his Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in five games. He was so dazzling to watch in the playoffs that the media are now starting to draw comparisons between the Nuggets star and previous champions.

On ESPN's "Get Up," Mike Greenberg compared Jokic's potential impact on the NBA to what Steph Curry did for the league.

"I think Nikola Jokic is going to do for the NBA something similar to what Steph Curry did for the game a decade ago," Greenberg said. "The 7'1" point guard is going to be what everybody in the NBA wants. He's gonna change the sport."

Steph Curry was able to make his stamp on the game by being an elite marksman from anywhere on the court. It forced the league to adapt as his shooting was incredibly challenging to defend on the half-court.

Similar to Curry's unguardable level of play, Nikola Jokic has that feel for the game that is hard to come by in the NBA today. He has all the necessary tools in being a complete offensive package. He has the perimeter shooting, the low-post back-to-the-basket offense, and even has the vision as an elite playmaker.

In the NBA Finals, Jokic averaged 30.2 points (58.3% shooting, including 42.1% from 3-point range), 14.0 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game.

For the duration of the finals, Jokic had the ball on a string and maximized the offense to its fullest potential. He was a marvel to behold as he was such a different cover due to how he can break down a defense in a multitude of ways.

In the 94-89 Game 5 closer, Jokic dropped 28 points (12-of-16 shooting) and 16 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic wins NBA Finals MVP

Following the Game 5 victory against the Miami Heat, Nikola Jokic spoke to the media about winning the championship and the finals MVP.

"The job is done, we can go home now," Jokic said.

It was a simple and short reaction to winning the most challenging trophy in the NBA. It goes to show how even after handling his business well in this year's postseason to finally capture an NBA title, Nikola remains all about business at the end.

Throughout the playoffs, Nikola Jokic was simply dominant in each matchup the Nuggets faced. He averaged 30.0 points (54.8% shooting, including 46.1% from 3-point range), 13.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game.

