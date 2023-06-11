Why was Nikola Jokic drafted so low in NBA 2014 Draft? Real reason explored

Nikola Jokic is arguably the best basketball player in the world. The former second-round pick is dominating the 2023 NBA Finals and has helped his Denver Nuggets team lead 3-1 against the Miami Heat.

However, during his draft cycle, Jokic was widely overlooked by scouting departments and league executives. Fast forward nine years, and Jokic is a two-time MVP and potentially an NBA champion to boot. Yet, in 2014, concerns surrounding Jokic's motor and body type were legitimate factors that hindered interest from around the NBA.

As such, the team turned a blind eye to Jokic's elite passing ability, as they were focused on the negatives, like whether he could sustain sprinting up and down the court for a full 48-minute game. Furthermore, the European game hadn't begun to leave its mark on the NBA in 2014.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There was no Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, or, well, Nikola Jokic. Instead, there was Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and a consistent merry-go-round of European talent that came to the NBA and quickly returned home.

However, the Denver Nuggets decided to take a chance on Jokic and have been reaping the rewards ever since.

"I think back to the training camp that first fall when Nikola arrived in Denver,” Josh Kroenke said. “I remember Mike Miller was a part of our group at that time, and he texted me after the first practice, and it was along the lines of: 'I'm not really sure what's going to happen, but this guy is really, really good.' Then you really started to see Nikola's confidence start to grow."

Nikola Jokic praises Aaron Gordon

Following the Denver Nuggets' 108-95 Game 4 win on June 9 over the Miami Heat, Nikola Jokic credited the impact his teammate Aaron Gordon has made during the postseason.

NBA @NBA



Nikola Jokic on Aaron Gordon's 27-point performance in the Game 4 win



presented by "He won us the game, he was our best player on the floor."Nikola Jokic on Aaron Gordon's 27-point performance in the Game 4 win #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV "He won us the game, he was our best player on the floor."Nikola Jokic on Aaron Gordon's 27-point performance in the Game 4 win 🔊#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV https://t.co/3fTJUH4FSb

"He's playing a different role," Jokic said. "And that's why he sacrificed himself. That's why he's a great teammate. And that's why he won us the game today. I think if you sacrifice yourself for something bigger than yourself or the team or whatever. He sacrificed himself, and I think that's why the one upstairs gave him the game that he had today."

Jokic continued:

"He was our best player on the floor. And guarding the best player every night - that's another tough job. And, maybe, you're not going to get enough credit. But we know what he's doing for our team. We're really thankful for him and appreciate him a lot."

Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets teammates have been steamrolling their way through the NBA playoffs en route to the Finals, losing just one game at home - which was game two against the Miami Heat in the Finals.

Game five of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Monday (June 12) when the Denver Nuggets could win their first championship in franchise history in front of their own fans.

Poll : 0 votes