"Back to my Channing Frye and Kevin Love days": Tyronn Lue looks to take blueprint out of LeBron James' Cavs with true shooting big

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 15, 2025 04:07 GMT
"Back to my Channing Frye and Kevin Love days": Tyronn Lue looks to take blueprint out of LeBron James' Cavs with true shooting big. [photo: Imagn]

When Tyronn Lue coached the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 championship, he had Channing Frye and Kevin Love spreading the floor for LeBron James. Nearly a decade from that title run, Lue is dusting off the old playbook to maximize Brook Lopez’s outside sniping. James isn’t with Lue, but the LA Clippers have Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, who could benefit from more outside shooting.

On Wednesday, Lue responded to a reporter who asked him about running new plays with Lopez on the roster:

“I’m back to my Channing Frye days, Kevin Love days back in Cleveland. Just a lot of stuff that we can run that I’m comfortable with, and he’s getting comfortable with right now. … We got a shooting 5, man! We haven’t seen that in a long time. A real shooting 5, not small-ball 5, that’s totally different.”
Since Tyronn Lue took over from Doc Rivers in the summer of 2020, the Clippers’ centers have been mostly paint-bound. Ivica Zubac, the team’s longest-tenured big man, makes his living in the paint.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Mason Plumlee, Daniel Theis, Kai Jones, Drew Eubanks and Mo Bamba hardly had any touch from deep. DeMarcus Cousins was the closest Lue had to a center who could shoot, but Cousins never averaged more than two 3-pointers in a season.

Brook Lopez started as an inside operator, making just three 3s in first eight seasons, before expanding his game. Since then, he has averaged 35.4% from deep behind nearly five attempts per game. In Lopez’s last season with the Milwaukee Bucks, he made 37.3% of his tries.

Tyronn Lue now has a new weapon to unleash on their opponents with Lopez on the roster.

Tyronn Lue keeping some lineup combinations in secret

Tyronn Lue has experimented with his combinations throughout the preseason. A fixture in his lineups, though, is a center. Brook Lopez and Ivica Zubac and other big men have always been present, prompting questions if the LA Clippers would use small-ball lineups.

In last season’s playoffs, the 6-foot-9 Nic Batum spent time in the middle even when matched up against Nikola Jokic. On Tuesday, Lue responded when asked if he would try John Collins at center:

“I don’t wanna see it. Just work on it behind the scenes.”

Lue laughed after his comments, but like he did with Batum last season, putting Collins at center could be something the coach is looking at. He might also have a few more combinations up his sleeve that would only come out when needed.

