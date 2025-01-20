"Back like she never left": Lonzo Ball's girlfriend Ally Rossel, Aliyah Boston & more make feelings clear on TikTok u-turn

Lonzo Ball's girlfriend Ally Rossel and Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston were among the few celebrities who publicly expressed their feelings about TikTok's unban in the United States.

On Saturday, the popular video-sharing platform halted its services indefinitely in the USA. However, the newly elected President, Donald Trump, stepped in and called for the ban's reversal. Lonzo's girlfriend Rossel expressed her feelings on the unban through her Instagram handle.

She posted a screenshot of her TikTok handle on her Instagram story and expressed her thoughts in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Back like she never left. For all of yall excited that tiktok was gone... lmfaooo hope you have a better day."

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ally Rossell speaks her mind on the TikTok unban. (Credits: IG/@allyrossel)

Aliyah Boston was next in line to express her thoughts on the ban reversal. She made her feelings known about the decision through a TikTok video that a fan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

In the video, the Fever star broke the good news to her followers and said that making a new TikTok was the best way to celebrate its comeback. While recording the video, she was at the "Collge Cooldown" set and introduced her co-hosts from the show to her followers.

LA Sparks star Rickea Jackson was another WNBA player who shared her thoughts on the video-sharing platform's comeback. Unrivaled Basketball's X handle shared Jackson's TikTok video on its account.

Expand Tweet

In the video, the Sparks star said she thought she would lose TikTok forever and warned the platform never to do such a thing again.

Although Trump's initial decision helped the video-sharing app to survive, there is still no clear picture of its future. While TikTok has become operational again in the USA, other Chinese apps like Capcut remain unavailable.

Lonzo Ball celebrates his girlfriend Ally Rossel's birthday with hard-hitting dance moves

On Dec. 8, Lonzo Ball celebrated his girlfriend Ally Rossel's birthday with some hard-hitting dance moves. The Chicago Bulls star went to the beach with her to celebrate her special day.

Ball uploaded a video from their getaway to his Instagram story, where the Bulls star is seen breaking out hard-hitting dance moves. In the caption, he expresses his affection and thoughts.

"Happy BDay hunny lemme hit my S**t for you for the one time 🤞🏼🤷🏻‍♂️😘❤️ I LOVE YOU #Big27NotTheLilOne"

Lonzo Ball breaks out his dance moves on his IG story. (Credits: IG/@zo)

Lonzo Ball and Ally Rossel have been together since 2021 and are engaged to each other. While Ball is a known NBA star playing for the Bulls, Rossel is a social media influencer with over 189K followers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback