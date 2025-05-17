"Bad karma gon hit him like a truck": NBA fans react as Rudy Gobert reportedly splits with pregnant girlfriend during playoffs

Rudy Gobert is in the midst of an intense playoff run with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Though the Wolves' postseason has been action-packed to say the least, Gobert's endeavors off the court have been quite eventful as well.

On Friday, TMZ published a report alleging that the Wolves' big man had broken up with his girlfriend Julia Bonilla, who is said to be pregnant at this time, just as the NBA playoffs began last month.

According to the TMZ report, Rudy Gobert had supposedly told Bonilla "to move out of his home and take their one-year-old son with her."

This report drew varied responses from online users on X, with one fan writing:

"Bad karma gon hit him like a truck....well that confirms either OKC or Denver going to the finals,"

"What a POS," another online user tweeted.

"what happened that he got that mad," another online user wondered.

More fans reacted negatively to the news, sharing their thoughts in the comments.

"Ant rubbing off on Rudy like centel rubbing off on central," another online user added.

"Did he cough on their belongings before they left?" another online user quipped.

Notably, this report has come out as the Timberwolves are preparing for the Western Conference Finals. They await the winner of the Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder series, which culminates in a Game 7 on Monday.

The romantic partners of the other Wolves players were said to view the split as a "shocker," particularly because Bonilla and Romeo had shared a "warm embrace" with Rudy Gobert during Minnesota's final regular-season game.

Julia Bonilla, mother of Rudy Gobert's son, shared honest feelings on Instagram

Hours after the TMZ report came out, Bonilla went on Instagram to post her own perspective on the situation between her and Gobert.

"I'm going through one of the most painful times in my life, feelling isolated, far from my family and friends," Bonilla wrote in her IG story. "I considered Rudy the love of my life. I left everything for him. I gave him a child and poured my heart into our relationship."

The artistic director and blogger added that, in spite of how she has been "treated," she has opted to "protect" Gobert's name with due consideration to the well-being of her children.

