Decades ago, Bill Russell was more than just an NBA superstar. He was also a civil rights activist and someone who openly criticized his own fans' racist behavior. Some might say that Russell's work off the court was even more important than what he did on the hardwood, being a pioneer among black athletes.However, as impactful as he was in that regard, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes today's players also face similar backlash citing negative impact of social media. Talking on the &quot;Road Trippin&quot; podcast, he shared a rather controversial take. &quot;I will say everyone's had their own form of adversity,&quot; Perkins said. &quot;Back then, it was racism and death threats, right? But having to battle through the adversity of f***ing social media as a player elevates right up into there when you talk about mental toughness.&quot;Perkins added that he didn't necessarily think both eras dealt with the same type of issues, but today's players also have to deal with plenty of hatred. He added:“I'm not trying to put the two together. All I'm saying is this day and age, a lot of these guys are dealing with their own form of adversity, right?” That didn't sit well with Kevin Durant, who didn't hesitate to clap back at his former teammate on X.&quot;Bad take,&quot; Durant responded.Alperen Sengun doesn't care about Kevin Durant's ageKevin Durant made the rounds earlier in the offseason for his big trade to the Houston Rockets. And while he's not getting any younger and hasn't been to the NBA Finals in years, Alperen Sengun still thinks he's just what they need to get over the hump.“I’m excited to play with Durant,&quot; Sengun told the Anadolu Agency. &quot;Everyone is excited to play with him. It doesn’t matter his age. Ultimately, he’s Kevin Durant. I have no doubt Durant will bring a lot to the team.”The Rockets are one of the odds-on favorites to come out of the Western Conference. They were already an elite defensive team, and adding one of the greatest pure scorers the game has ever seen will only make them a much bigger threat next season and beyond.