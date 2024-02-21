“Baddest dude on the planet!”: Draymond Green reveals who instilled unshakable confidence within Steph Curry and Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have become one of the NBA’s premier franchises over the past decade. They have done so under the guidance of coach Steve Kerr. However, according to Warriors veteran star forward Draymond Green, Golden State’s former coach, Mark Jackson, also played a crucial role in the team’s success.

On “The Draymond Green Show,” Green spoke with three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford about how Jackson’s coaching pioneered the Warriors’ dynasty.

According to Green, during his three-season coaching tenure (2011-2014), Jackson empowered the team’s then-rising star, Steph Curry, to believe he was a top-tier superstar.

“Where I do give Mark credit is the confidence that he instilled in us to be okay with being us,” Green said.

“The confidence that he instilled in Steph, like, I can remember vividly conversations him like, ‘Nah, dude, you’re the baddest dude on the planet.’ This is before Steph Curry is an All-Star. … We’re in meetings, we’re in the locker room, we’re in practice, and he’s like, ‘Dude, you’re the baddest dude on the planet.’”

Under Jackson, Curry increased his scoring average from 14.7 points per game in the 2011-12 season to 22.9 ppg in the 2012-13 season. This marked the start of Curry developing into a bona fide superstar. The following season, Curry earned the first of his 10 All-Star selections.

However, Curry isn’t the only player who benefitted from Jackson’s empowering coaching style. According to Green, Jackson gave Warriors veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson the green light to shoot at will.

“Klay Thompson, right? Klay has no conscience. Most coaches essentially would have forced him to have a conscience,” Green said. “Mark Jackson fed that like, ‘Nah dude, you don’t think, shoot! What are you thinking about? Shoot the ball!’ So, what Mark Jackson instilled in us allowed us to become that.”

Under Jackson, Thompson’s scoring average increased from 12.5 ppg as a rookie (2011-12 season) to 18.4 ppg in his third season (2013-14). He and Curry ultimately formed what is widely considered the NBA’s all-time greatest shooting duo.

How did the Warriors fare under Mark Jackson?

Mark Jackson may not have led the Warriors to an NBA title, but he still steered the franchise to a remarkable turnaround.

During Jackson’s first season with the Warriors (2011-12), the team finished 23-43 (13th in the Western Conference). The following season, they improved by 24 wins (47-35, sixth in the West) and made the West semifinals, losing 4-2 to the San Antonio Spurs.

In Jackson’s final season (2013-14), Golden State became a 50-win team (51-31, sixth in the West). However, the Warriors lost 4-3 to the LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs, leading to Jackson’s firing.

That set the stage for Steve Kerr to take over in 2014. Since then, Golden State has made six NBA Finals appearances, winning four titles. Meanwhile, despite sparking the franchise’s turnaround, Jackson has yet to receive another coaching opportunity.

