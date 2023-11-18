"Bailed out by Derrick White again": NBA fans roast Jayson Tatum as inefficient game nearly sees Celtics give up 16-point lead

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics nearly squandered a 16-point lead before beating the Toronto Raptors on the road. Boston’s 65-49 halftime lead was nearly erased by Toronto’s 32-19 advantage in the third quarter. The fourth period came down to the wire with both teams exchanging baskets. Derrick White’s tiebreaking three-pointer with 26.8 seconds left in the game was the dagger that ultimately killed Toronto’s chances of winning the game.

Boston’s superstar forward finished with 17 points on 22 field-goal attempts. He missed all but one of his 11 three-point attempts. Despite the Celtics’ win, fans trolled Tatum on Twitter/X:

“Jayson Tatum shooting 1/11 from the 3 point line & getting bailed out by Derrick White again”

The Boston Celtics eked out a win, despite Tatum’s struggles, behind a balanced attack. Seven players, led by Jaylen Brown’s 23 points, hit at least 11 points. Kristaps Porzingis had 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Al Horford and Sam Hauser came off the bench to provide quality minutes and production. The two combined for 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal. Hauser and Horford were deadly from behind the arc, punishing Toronto’s help defense by going 6-10.

Derrick White’s clutch gene was again on full display against the Toronto Raptors. He made several key plays that didn’t show up on the box score. His defense on either Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam on switches may have been overlooked by many. Without him, the Celtics could have been on the losing side of this game.

Before tonight’s game, Jayson Tatum had been elite in the final period of games. He averaged 8.9 points in the fourth quarter, which is sixth in the NBA. “JT” also has a TS% of 67.2%, which is just impressive, considering the attention he demands from the opponent's defense.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will travel to Memphis for a reunion with Marcus Smart in their next game

Boston Celtics fans may have encircled Nov. 19 on their calendars. The date was supposed to be the first meeting between Jayson Tatum and his teammates against former longtime captain Marcus Smart. Boston sent Smart to the Grizzlies in a three-team deal that landed them former Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis.

Smart is expected to meet his teammates but he won’t be playing against them as he is dealing with an injured ankle. Without him, the Celtics will be even more favored to romp away with a win against the struggling Grizzlies.

Boston will close out their four-game road swing with a visit to Charlotte to face the Hornets on Nov. 20.