"Bailed out Harcheeseburger"- NBA fans rave about Tyrese Maxey's dominant 33-point performance to carry the Sixers to a 2-0 lead over the Nets

Tyrese Maxey took care of scoring for the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night as they beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-84 in Game 2. Maxey scored 33 points to help the Sixers seal the victory, shooting an efficient 46.1% from beyond the arc and 56.5% overall.

NBA fans are now riled up after an impeccable shooting performance from Tyrese Maxey. They're even teasing James Harden for getting away with a win thanks to Maxey's efforts.

@Bryan694200 tweeted: "Bailed out Harcheeseburger"

The reason behind the tease is due to Harden's shortcomings in Game 2. "The Beard" bricked the majority of his shots and only ended up scoring eight points. However, he was able to deliver in other aspects, such as defense and playmaking. James Harden came up with seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals.

Tyrese Maxey's high-scoring performance left some NBA fans unmoved

Aside from Tyrese Maxey's dominant Game 2 performance, everyone's favorite MVP candidate, Joel Embiid, had a monster game himself. Embiid put up a double-double performance with 20 points and 19 rebounds. The big man also added seven assists, three blocks, and a steal.

Despite Embiid and Maxey's efforts to help the Philadelphia 76ers secure a Game 2 win, NBA fans aren't impressed.

This is mainly because the Sixers are matched up against the Brooklyn Nets, a team that doesn't have any superstars on the roster. With that in mind, fans are expecting Philly to beat Brooklyn with ease. However, in their eyes, the Sixers are struggling to win in what should be an easy series.

As a result, fans are even predicting that the Boston Celtics will easily defeat them in the semifinals if the Sixers continue to play the way they have in this series.

Here's what some fans had to say on social media:

@wstgoat7 tweeted: "Most boring series in the playoffs"

@KawhiNewEra tweeted: "sixers really struggled to win this game + Sixers are 2nd round exits"

@CindyMy253 tweeted: "Only round they will win"

@acey1_ tweeted: "Playing the worst team in the playoffs no one is moved"

@ClaxFanatic tweeted: "Against the nets no one is scared"

@Zen0_king16 tweeted: "Harden played like hot donkey a** they not beating Boston like that"

The teams will play Game 3 on Thursday in Brooklyn.

