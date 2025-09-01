  • home icon
  "Baiting for the whistle against kids": Fans roast Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for going too hard on camper in Hamilton as one-on-one video goes viral

"Baiting for the whistle against kids": Fans roast Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for going too hard on camper in Hamilton as one-on-one video goes viral

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 01, 2025 13:30 GMT
Fans roast Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for going too hard on camper in Hamilton as one-on-one video goes viral (Source: Imagn)
Fans roast Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for going too hard on camper in Hamilton as one-on-one video goes viral (Source: Imagn)

OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had one of the best seasons in recent memory on his way to a first NBA title. On Sunday, the league MVP hosted a basketball camp for kids in his hometown. A video from the camp was posted on X by Overtime, and fans trolled SGA for playing too intensely during a one-on-one battle against a camper.

"I DIDN’T KNOW SHAI HAD THAT 😭🔥," Overtime tweeted.
NBA fans expressed their thoughts about this video in the comments section and by quoting the X post.

In the video, SGA was seen dribbling the ball up the court while facing a teenager. The guard pulled off a crossover and faked the youngster with a few body moves before driving in and dunking after a self-assist off the glass, leaving the campers in attendance stunned.

Fans on X, however, mocked SGA for going too hard against kids and for trying to draw a foul against them during what was ideally meant to be a light one-on-one. The guard has long faced criticism, especially from the fans, for relying on foul calls and scoring from free throws.

However, despite the jokes from fans, SGA taking time to work with kids and hosting a camp after winning the league is sure to inspire the next generation. The star even brought the Larry O’Brien Trophy to his hometown, Hamilton, in August when they held the SGA Rally to honor him. A special ceremony was also held at the Tim Hortons Field to celebrate the MVP.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander speaks on hosting a basketball camp in his hometown

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was seen on the court at his basketball camp in Hamilton, Ontario, on Sunday. The event welcomed youngsters from different age groups, and SGA was joined by a few of his teammates throughout the camp. The MVP expressed his thoughts on the camp while speaking to the OKC Thunder's social media team.

"Annual basketball camp, coming back home, put on a show for the kids, give them an opportunity they never thought they had," SGA said. "Few of my teammates stopped by, always appreciative of them taking time out of their day, their summer.

During the camp, SGA was joined by his teammates Jalen Williams, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams, Branden Carlson, and Brooks Barnhizer. Oklahoma City will kick off its title defense against the Houston Rockets on October 21.

Arian Kashyap

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
