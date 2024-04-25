"Ball moves faster than any human" - Charles Barkley calls NBA players 'dumb' after repeated struggles against zone defense

Former NBA MVP and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley called NBA players "dumb" for having difficulties figuring out the zone defense. Barkley went off after watching the OKC Thunder struggle against it in the first half versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

On "Inside the NBA," the legendary crew of Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson discussed the first half between the Thunder and Pelicans. Smith pointed out how the Pelicans made a small run by shifting to a zone defense.

Barkley went bonkers by calling out players who were dumbfounded by the zone defense. He even described the zone as the easiest defense to figure out in the league, as moving the ball is the solution.

"These NBA players are so dumb. The zone defense is the easiest defense in the world to play against. All you got to do is move the ball. Guys when they see a zone, it's like their brain locks up.

"Dude, move the ball. The ball moves faster than any human in the world, but these guys are so dumb, man. They don't know how to play basketball. We're raising a generation of dummies."

The New Orleans Pelicans used zone defense in the second quarter against the OKC Thunder.

The Pelicans were looking to make stops and the Thunder had some initial problems with the zone defense. New Orleans even managed to trim down the lead to single digits with a run.

However, the Thunder figured out the zone defense using Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA's ability to score on three levels gives him the advantage against the middle man in the zone like Larry Nance Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas.

Charles Barkley didn't play against zone defense during his career because the NBA only allowed it to be used in the 2001-02 season. But there's a reason why teams rarely use it, and it's because it's easy to break down.

It's more effective in international and college competitions with no defensive three-second rule.

Charles Barkley not a fan of the NBA's L2M reports

"The Round Mound of Rebound" Charles Barkley is not a fan of many things in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In addition to NBA players not knowing how to beat the zone defense, Barkley blasted the league's last two-minute reports.

Barkley wants the league to abolish it and just hold it privately with its officials. He believes releasing the reports only tarnishes the referees who made the wrong calls.

"I do think officials get a bad rap. I don't think they deliberately try to make mistakes in any sport. But the thing I think is happening now that really is, of course you get it right when you're sitting at home and watch 25 replays," Barkley said. [H/T USA Today]

