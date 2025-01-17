"Balling out of control": NBA fans declare Shai Gilgeous-Alexander unanimous MVP after Cavs decimation

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needed only three quarters to deliver a stellar performance, leading the OKC Thunder to a 134-114 blowout win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, avenging an earlier loss. For several fans, his remarkable play strengthened his case for MVP honors.

The Thunder guard sat out the fourth quarter for the ninth time this season in a blowout but still posted 40 points and eight assists on 17-of-26 shooting.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took control early, scoring 15 points in the first quarter and outscoring the Cavaliers, who managed only 14. From there, the Thunder maintained their lead.

“Bro is balling out of control. Definitely MVP consideration!” one fan said.

“65%????? I dont we ever seen a pg be this efficient lmao,” another said.

“This is the real MVP we’ve been saying it for years,” another added.

Many fans echoed the sentiment that Gilgeous-Alexander is the MVP.

“Dude is playing out his mind right now. Just give him the MVP. Canadians showing we can dominate once again in the NBA,” a fan said.

“SGA is legit man,” another commented.

“Thunder dominating the Cavs today tells you all you need to know: SGA is the MVP,” another added.

While Gilgeous-Alexander shone, he got help from his teammates. Lu Dort scored 22 points with six 3-pointers, Jalen Williams contributed 19 points, five assists and six rebounds, and Isaiah Joe, Branden Carlsen and Alex Caruso combined for 33 points off the bench.

The Thunder, without Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, stifled Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, limiting them to just 18 points and 10 rebounds, while forcing 21 turnovers from the Cavaliers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is No. 1 in latest NBA MVP rankings

Since the Thunder's 15-game winning streak was snapped by the Cavaliers in their first matchup, they’ve won four straight, including the revenge win, marking their 19th victory in the last 20 games.

During this stretch, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed Nikola Jokic, the three-time MVP from the Denver Nuggets, in the NBA.com MVP rankings.

Along with Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama and Jayson Tatum round out the top five in MVP rankings.

This season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.6 points, 6.0 assists and 5.4 rebounds. He leads the league in scoring, while the Thunder top the league in net and defensive ratings.

In ESPN’s December straw poll, Gilgeous-Alexander finished second to Jokic in MVP voting.

