"Bam plays like s**t", "BUM Adebayo" - NBA fans send in hilarious reactions to Miami Heat center's postgame comments 

Bam Adebayo seemed pretty clear in his mind about the Miami Heat's mindset before heading into Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston. However, when NBA fans heard his comments, they didn't hold back in roasting the Heat center.

The Miami Heat suffered a crushing 103-104 loss against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the ECF. After the Heat scratched and clawed their way back into the game, Celtics guard Derrick White broke their hearts with a game-winning tip in the final seconds of the game.

Needless to say, this loss is dispiriting. However, Heat center Bam Adebayo remained steadfast in how he wanted to approach Game 7. While speaking to the media, he highlighted that the series is the "first to four".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA TV @NBATV "First to four."



Bam Adebayo following Miami's Game 6 loss "First to four." Bam Adebayo following Miami's Game 6 loss https://t.co/CuVQlyEvm0

Adebayo's comment does a lot to keep the morale up in the Heat locker room. However, after his dismal performance, fans were not having it.

With fans sharing some hilarious responses to his comments, we took a look at some of the best ones from Twitter:

Thatroofhurts @thatroofhurts @NBATV Bam plays like shit every single big game. Trade his ass regardless if Miami wins game 7 @NBATV Bam plays like shit every single big game. Trade his ass regardless if Miami wins game 7

Pantherstank564 @PanthersTank256 @NBATV this dude gets voted an all star yet continually has bad games @NBATV this dude gets voted an all star yet continually has bad games

onee 💗💗 @jacob_strmblsd @NBATV You and 22 didn't show up man, the team shouldn't be in that position if you showed up 🫠🫠 @NBATV You and 22 didn't show up man, the team shouldn't be in that position if you showed up 🫠🫠

deshawn @deshawnogunley @NBATV ain’t no team fearing the heat next season @NBATV ain’t no team fearing the heat next season

wmdl @wmdl8 @NBATV Yeah first to 4...but you blown 3 chances already! Boston completes the comeback on Monday! @NBATV Yeah first to 4...but you blown 3 chances already! Boston completes the comeback on Monday!

Bam Adebayo's performance was one of many reasons for Miami's defeat. Now on the verge of losing after taking a 3-0 lead, the Heat may find themselves on the wrong side of history after Monday.

Bam Adebayo consistently comes up short for the Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo has been found out in the Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics. While his work as a defender has been solid, he hasn't been able to produce much on the offensive end.

Adebayo recorded 11 points and 13 rebounds in 46 minutes of playing time in Game 6. He shot a miserable 4-16 from the field. However, his work on the offensive rebounding glass was solid.

Unfortunately, his low rate of offensive production is beginnig to hurt Miami's overall offense. With Adebayo failing to draw any attention in the paint, the Celtics have more of a positional advantage when it comes to guarding the perimeter.

A defining moment in the game was Bam getting blocked by Al Horford early in the fourth-quarter. The play practically summed up the experience and difficult Adebayo has faced going up against a big man with mobility.

Backcourt Alerts @BackcourtAlerts WHAT A BLOCK BY AL HORFORD ON BAM ADEBAYO WHAT A BLOCK BY AL HORFORD ON BAM ADEBAYO 😱 https://t.co/sATABnSD7T

The Miami Heat's recipe for success has shown that Bam simply needs to establish himself as a presence inside the paint. There are plenty of capable scorers on Miami's roster. But unless their center settles into a flow, the Heat don't have much of a chance against Boston.

Read: “I know that we will do it” – Jimmy Butler confident that the Miami Heat will proceed to the NBA finals

Poll : 0 votes