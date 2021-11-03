“Bam should win Defensive Player of the Year” – Kyle Lowry credits Bam Adebayo for Miami Heat's status as NBA’s best defensive team

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat has a new admirer for his defensive play in Kyle Lowry. Lowry, who joined the Miami Heat in the offseason, said Adebayo should probably be in the reckoning for the league’s top defensive honor this year. The point guard was speaking after the team’s 125-110 win on Tuesday (November 2) against the Dallas Mavericks.

After the first two weeks of the new NBA season, the Miami Heat rank number one in defensive rating. When asked about how the Heat have managed to get their defensive effort going so quickly with all the new additions to the roster, Lowry explained:

“We’re a very communicative type of team. Our first unit, we are vets. We have guys who are switcharoos. We have PJ [Tucker] and Jimmy [Butler] - Jimmy is probably one of the best two-way players in the game. PJ is one of the best defensive guys out there. And Bam [Adebayo], he probably should win Defensive Player of the Year. We got a good group out there who can mix and match and do everything.”

Bam Adebayo tallies double-double for Miami Heat against Mavericks

The Miami Heat’s latest positive result came in a 15-point victory against the Mavericks on Tuesday. Bam Adebayo played a key role as he tallied 22 points and 13 rebounds in the road win for the Heat. Lowry himself put up a season-high 22 points and nine assists.

Jimmy Butler and key reserve Tyler Herro also came up with impressive contributions, putting up 23 and 25 points respectively for the Miami Heat.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT



🔥 Herro: 25pts & 4asts

🔥 Butler: 23pts (15-17 FT), 6rebs, 6asts & 3stls

🔥 Adebayo: 22pts, 13rebs & 2blks

🔥 Lowry: 22pts (6 3s), 9asts & 5rebs

🔥 Dedmon: 10pts & 5rebs #HEATwin final score - Miami 125, Dallas 110🔥 Herro: 25pts & 4asts🔥 Butler: 23pts (15-17 FT), 6rebs, 6asts & 3stls🔥 Adebayo: 22pts, 13rebs & 2blks🔥 Lowry: 22pts (6 3s), 9asts & 5rebs🔥 Dedmon: 10pts & 5rebs #HEATwin final score - Miami 125, Dallas 110🔥 Herro: 25pts & 4asts🔥 Butler: 23pts (15-17 FT), 6rebs, 6asts & 3stls🔥 Adebayo: 22pts, 13rebs & 2blks🔥 Lowry: 22pts (6 3s), 9asts & 5rebs🔥 Dedmon: 10pts & 5rebs https://t.co/U8xyaBxynF

The win against Dallas gave the Miami Heat a 6-1 record to begin the season. The team ranks number one in total rebounds and opponent field goal percentage (least). The Miami Heat also rank third in fewest points allowed to an opponent.

Bam Adebayo is a big factor for the Heat’s success on all these parameters, given his defensive versatility. He is also averaging a career-best 13.8 rpg early in the season.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT We haven't been outrebounded in any game this season, the franchise record for the most such games to begin a season in team history.



Our bench has outscored our opponent's bench in each of our 7 games this season, the most games to begin a season in team history. We haven't been outrebounded in any game this season, the franchise record for the most such games to begin a season in team history.Our bench has outscored our opponent's bench in each of our 7 games this season, the most games to begin a season in team history.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Bam Adebayo is a 2017 14th overall draft pick. He has one All-Star appearance to his credit and is a two-time member of the NBA’s All-Defensive team.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra