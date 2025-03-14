"Bank of Shaq and Kobe always open": Shaquille O'Neal pulls out Shaqtin dollars after Charles Barkley predicts Kings win

NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley's chemistry on their Inside the NBA show has been one of the reasons for its huge popularity. That chemistry was on full display on Thursday night when Shaq engaged in friendly banter with Barkley.

Basketball legend O'Neal pulled out his famous "Shaqtin dollars" during the show's Halftime Report. This happened after Barkley predicted a win for the Sacramento Kings pre-game. The Kings trailed 61-51 at halftime and eventually lost 130-104 to the Golden State Warriors.

"The bank of Shaq and Kobe is always open. ... Where them bands at?," Shaq said as he pulled out the Shaqtin dollars.

Shaq uses the fake dollar notes as a prop when he makes fun of people who make blunders. In this case, Barkley was his latest victim after the analyst wrongly predicted the winner of the matchup between the Kings and the Warriors.

The Warriors won their sixth straight game this season on Thursday. A dominant first quarter, in which the Dubs led 30-18, set the tone for the game. Fans witnessed Steph Curry become the first player to record 4,000 3-pointers in his NBA career during the contest.

Curry's memorable moment came in the third quarter of the game. With the Warriors leading 69-63, Curry received a pass from Moses Moody and, with 8:19 left, faked a shot to displace his defender and made the 3-pointer to send the crowd into a frenzy.

Shaquille O'Neal makes a GOAT case for Steph Curry

Kevin Hart talks with General Manager Shaquille O'Neal of Shaq's OGs and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Shaq's OGs during the 74th NBA All-Star Game - Source: Getty

Shaquille O'Neal sang praises of Steph Curry after the Warriors dominated the Sacramento Kings 130-104. On Thursday's episode of TNT's Inside the NBA, he declared that the four-time NBA champion belonged in the NBA's GOAT (Greatest of All Time) conversation.

"Should at least put his name in the (GOAT) conversation."

This isn't the first time Shaq has made this claim. He previously stated last week that Curry should be included in the GOAT discussion alongside legends like Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan, the late Kobe Bryant, and LA Lakers' LeBron James.

Despite his big achievement in the third quarter, Curry had a quiet outing against the Kings, recording just 11 points, two rebounds and five assists.

