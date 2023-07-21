Basketball Hall of Fame 2023: Schedule, Inductees, How to watch and more

A new class of legends will take its place in the Basketball Hall of Fame in mid-August in a weekend full of activities beginning Friday, August 11. The enshrinement ceremony will take place Saturday, August 12 in Massachusetts.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame recently announced the full schedule for the two-day event, which will see basketball legends enter the Hall of Fame.

“Enshrinement Weekend will begin at Mohegan Sun on Friday, August 11, with the headlining Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala,” a press release from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame stated. “The Class of 2023 and over 50 returning Hall of Famers will then journey to Springfield, Mass. for the annual celebratory events taking place at the recently opened Marriott as well as Springfield’s Symphony Hall. Fans and guests are also encouraged to tour and visit the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Enshrinement Weekend.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The festivities will began with an autograph session, a press conference and gala on Friday and will continue with enshrinement ceremony reception and the official ceremony on Saturday.

Basketball Hall of Fame 2023 - How to watch

NBA TV will exclusively televise the Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Basketball Hall of Fame 2023 Inductees

2023 Naismith Hall Of Fame Press Conference

Dwyane Wade, Gregg Popovich, Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki are joined by Pau Gasol, Jim Valvano, Becky Hammon, David Hixon, Gary Blair, Gene Bess, Gene Keady and the 1976 U.S. women's national basketball team among the honorees.

Let's take a look at some of the accomplishments of the Basketball Hall of Fame 2023 inductees:

Gregg Popovich: The NBA’s most successful coach, a three-time NBA Coach of the Year and a five-time NBA champion.

Pau Gasol: A six-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion and 2002 Rookie of the Year.

Becky Hammon: A six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time First-Team All-WNBA recipient. Hammon worked under Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs and became the first woman acting head coach in NBA history in 2020 when Popovich was ejected from a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dirk Nowitzki: Fourteen-time All-Star, 2006-07 MVP and 2011 NBA Champion.

Dwyane Wade: Thirteen-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and 2006 Finals MVP.

Dave Hixon: Former Amherst College coach, will become the first men’s Division III coach enshrined. He won 826 games and two D-III national championships.

Tony Parker: Six-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion and 2007 Finals MVP.

San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers

Jim Valvano: NCAA Division I champion (1983)

Gene Keady: 6 Big Ten regular season (1984, 1987, 1988, 1994–1996), 25 years serving as the head men's basketball coach at Purdue University in Indiana

Gene Bess: His career win-loss record is 1,300-416 (.757 winning percentage), making him the all-time winningest college basketball coach at any level.

Gary Blair: In his 37 years as a collegiate head coach, Blair only suffered two losing seasons, and has reached postseason play 28 times, including 23 NCAA Tournament appearances and Final Four appearances in 1998 with Arkansas and 2011 with Texas A&M. He led the Texas Aggies to the NCAA national championship in 2011.

David Hixon: He spent 42 years coaching Amherst College. As head coach, he transformed the Amherst men's basketball program into one of the best in the nation.

1976 Women’s Olympic Basketball Team: The inaugural women’s national team that competed for gold in the Montreal Olympics.

2023 Naismith Hall Of Fame Press Conference

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announces list of presenters

The Hall of Fame also revealed the presenters that will induct the basketball legends to the Hall Fame, with Allen Iverson, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash headline the list.

Allen Iverson will induct Dwyane Wade, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash will induct Dirk Nowitzki, while David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili will be there to induct the legendary Gregg Popovich. Duncan and Ginobili will also induct France and Spurs legend Tony Parker.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence