“Basketball is my happy place” – Devin Booker cites family tradition, feeling towards the sport as reasons why he took up the game

Devin Booker has explained why he got into the game of basketball. Before the Phoenix Suns’ contest against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Booker held a press conference to take some hard-hitting questions from kids with Lights Camera Discover.

Lights Camera Discover is a non-profit organization that runs workshops for underserved youth to learn filmmaking and more.

One of the questions that were directed at the 25-year-old during the interaction was:

“Why did you want to play basketball?”

Devin Booker answered the question with utmost sincerity. He began with a rhetorical response, saying:

“Why did I want to play basketball?”

Booker then went on to give a patient explanation as to why he got into the game. He said:

“It’s a family tradition for me. It started, you know my grandfather, he played semi-pro basketball in Mississippi. Then moved on to the next generation, my father… played for a short time in the NBA. Most of his career was overseas. And I just followed suit. Something that gives me a feeling like no other thing does for me. So basketball is my happy place.”

Devin Booker surprises kids with $100,000 check

Following the media interaction, Devin Booker had a big surprise for the children. As part of his charitable Starting Five initiative, the Phoenix Suns star gave the kids of Lights Camera Discover an early Christmas present. He handed out some new camera equipment to the kids and a $100,000 check as his latest Starting Five act.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



Devin Booker surprised



All-Star gave $100K to program as part of his Starting 5 Initiative. "I have a #Christmas present for everybody."Devin Booker surprised @lcdprograms with more than just new equipment. #Suns All-Star gave $100K to program as part of his Starting 5 Initiative. "I have a #Christmas present for everybody." Devin Booker surprised @lcdprograms with more than just new equipment. #Suns All-Star gave $100K to program as part of his Starting 5 Initiative. https://t.co/GBVxVubZMo

Devin Booker’s Starting Five aims to give out five $100,000 grants each year to a non-profit organization. That sum totals to USD 2.5 million over a period of five years.

Booker hasn’t played for the Phoenix Suns in their last three games, including their latest outing against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. He has missed time because of a left hamstring injury.

Booker is averaging 23.2 ppg for the Suns, who just recently completed a franchise-best 18-game winning streak.

The Phoenix Suns finished second-best to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals. However, Devin Booker and the rest of the Suns are determined to get the team to do better in the 2021-22 season. Booker is expected to return to play for Phoenix in the month of December itself.

