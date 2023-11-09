'Basketball Wives' star Brittish Williams demands reduced sentence from higher court on her 4-year prison sentence on unique grounds

Brittish Williams, a former "Basketball Wives" star, has filed an appeal to reduce her four-year sentence for tax fraud, bank fraud, insurance fraud and pandemic-related scams, Radar Online's Ryan Naumann.

From the report, Brittish Williams' lawyer, Beau Brindley, is seeking an extensive look from the appellate court to check if the lower court judge properly sentenced her.

"Brittish Williams was punished today, not for fraud, but for her celebrity," Brindley said. "The Court chose to treat her more harshly due to her status as a public figure rather than treating similarly situated defendants equally.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ms. Williams' success is not a crime subject to enhanced penalty. And we will challenge this sentence through every legal means available."

Williams is the ex-fiancé of former overseas basketball player Lorenzo Gordon and the CEO of the clothing company House of Labels. The two also have one daughter together, Dash Dior Gordon.

Further details on Brittish Williams' four-year sentence

Initially, Brittish Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges but later accepted a plea deal. With the plea, the former "Basketball Wives" star confessed that she underreported her income on her 2017-2019 tax returns, while even including relatives as dependents.

Additionally, Brittish Williams also "fraudulently used Social Security numbers not assigned to her to open accounts with credit card companies and banks," according to Radar Online's Ryan Naumann.

U.S. District Attorney Henry Autrey was critical of Williams' fraudulent actions, according to People's Charna Flam.

"You knew what you were doing," Autrey said. "You knew it was wrong and you did it anyway. Not only are you out there for people to watch your entertainment, but also for people to watch you. ... That's a big obligation."