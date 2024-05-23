"BBL Chucky" - Shaquille O'Neal attempts to get "BBL Drizzy" ring for Charles Barkley over "Bring Ya A**" photoshops

Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson continue to deliver inimitable banter and fun in the award-winning show “Inside the NBA.” Together with Draymond Green, the quartet covered Game 1 of the series between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. As usual, their hoops insights were spot-on but their off-basketball talks were just as riveting.

The West finals are particularly interesting for Barkley who had a hilarious exchange with Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards a few days ago. After the Wolves earned a trip to the said playoff round, “Sir Charles” told “Ant-Man” that he hadn’t been in Minnesota in roughly two decades. Edwards’ “Bring you a**” response quickly became viral.

Expand Tweet

Charles Barkley didn’t mean to disrespect the city or the Timberwolves. He just wanted to ask Edwards for a list of restaurants as the TNT show will be in town to cover the said games. The All-Star guard assured them that they will get Minnesota’s finest on their list.

Be that as it may, the back-and-forth has already spawned rib-tickling results, one of which was brought up by “Inside the NBA” for Barkley. The photoshopped clip featured “Sir Charles," Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith in stages where their rear ends could almost be seen.

O’Neal couldn’t help but troll Charles Barkley:

“I didn’t know you had all that a** back there Chuck! Let me see Chuck’s feature again. MOM. BBL Chuck! BBL Chucky!

Expand Tweet

Shaquille O'Neal’s dig at Barkley also seemed to echo “Metro Boomin’s” hit Drake diss track called “BBL Drizzy.” The song referenced the rumored cosmetic surgery that the “Nice for What” hitmaker had supposedly undergone. The “Inside the NBA” co-host didn’t have any Brazilian Bu** Lift but using the recently released diss track to troll Barkley was a nifty move by Shaq.

O’Neal’s joke was on target as even Charles Barkley could be heard laughing loudly.

Shaquille O'Neal once teased Charles Barkley about getting a tattoo on his rear end

One of the photoshopped images used by Minnesota's tourism site had Charles Barkley with the words M and M on both sides of his rear end. Back in 2022, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson wanted the former Phoenix Suns MVP to get a tattoo. Barkley said he’d like M and M, which could also be read as W and W if he were to get a tattoo.

The “Inside the NBA” crew even brought in a tattoo artist to see if Barkley would go through with the dare. He laid on a makeshift table and waited for the process to start. Shaquille O’Neal repeatedly reminded him to get the M and M or the W and W on his rear end. Had he gone through with it, it would have hilariously read as MOM or WOW, depending on which side he is facing.

Expand Tweet

The tattoo decision did not happen but the episode had not been forgotten. Two years later, Shaq is calling him BBL Chucky as a play on “Metro Boomin’s” well-received diss track that started with the lyrics “BBL Drizzy.”