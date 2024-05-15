"BBQ chicken is happening": Draymond Green berates arch nemesis Rudy Gobert amid Nikola Jokic's monster game 

Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic once again dominated Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert during Tuesday's pivotal Game 5 second-round playoff clash. Amid Jokic's sensational performance, Gobert's longtime rival, Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green, blasted Gobert's defense.

The four-time Defensive Player of the Year allowed Jokic to record a game-high 40 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists on 68.2% shooting. Meanwhile, the Nuggets secured a runaway 112-97 victory, marking their third straight as they took a critical 3-2 series lead.

During TNT's halftime show, Green, who filled in as a guest co-host, seized the opportunity to mock Gobert's defense against Jokic. Green likened Gobert to barbecue chicken, noting that he was helpless against the three-time MVP.

"Barbecue chicken is happening," Green said. "Listen, this has been the matchup everybody wanted to see, DPOY vs. the MVP, and right now, Rudy Gobert doesn't stand a chance."

Green has long been an outspoken Gobert critic, with the two regularly exchanging jabs. Their rivalry heated up in 2019 after Green mocked Gobert for crying over his All-Star selection snub.

Since then, Green has questioned Gobert's defensive acumen on numerous occasions. The two also called out each other's on-court behavior in 2022 and 2023 after they engaged in altercations with teammates.

Their feud seemingly reached a boiling point when Green head-locked Gobert during a multi-player Nov. 14 regular-season altercation. The incident resulted in the Warriors veteran getting slapped with a five-game suspension.

So, given their extensive history, most probably weren't surprised to see Green jump at the opportunity to roast Gobert on national television on Tuesday.

Draymond Green's latest mockery of Rudy Gobert comes shortly after rare praise of big man

While Draymond Green has been highly critical of Rudy Gobert in the past, his latest critique comes shortly after he praised the big man's defense.

Gobert and Minnesota swept the Phoenix Suns handily in Round 1 of the playoffs. Afterward, Green went on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," switching up his stance on the three-time All-Star's defense.

"Rudy is actually not trash anymore," Green said. "He defends now. ... When you see him on the switches, he's up at the level. He's not just sitting back in the drop no more. When he gets switched onto the guy, it's like his antennas pop on. He's actually impacting winning."

However, it appears Nikola Jokic's dominance over the last few games has caused Green to revert to his original stance questioning Gobert's defensive abilities.

It remains to be seen if Gobert and Co. can step up their defense and stave off elimination during Thursday's Game 6 clash in Minnesota. If not, Green will likely have a heyday at the big man's expense.

