“Beating MJ by a dub?...I don't see you containing Michael period”- Gilbert Arenas disagrees with Draymond’s comment to beat ’98 Bulls, says that team was stacked with elite defenders

Michael Jordan and the 1998 Chicago Bulls were one of the toughest teams in NBA history. That's exactly what former NBA star Gilbert Arenas agrees with that statement as well. There's always been plenty of debate in the sport of basketball, usually when it comes to comparing some of the greatest teams in the history of the game.

One of the teams that has often drawn some comparison has been the 1998 Chicago Bulls, which featured the likes of Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen. Previously, star forward Draymond Green voiced his opinion about his belief that the 2017 Golden State Warriors would be able to defeat that same Bulls team led by Michael Jordan.

It's always fascinating to look at two of the most impressive championship teams, and this case is no different when it comes to the Bulls and the Warriors. Speaking recently on an episode of "Vlad TV," Gilbert Arenas sat down and voiced why he disagreed with the thought by Draymond that the Warriors would beat the Bulls convincingly.

"I disagree. By a dub? Beating MJ by a dub? I don't know, man...With those two teams, you got a defensive minded team versus a offensively minded team, even though both teams can do the opposite. Go to 2nd, play defense, but it's one of those things who stops Michael? See, they have players that can contain you, They might not stop Kevin Durant and Steph, but they have bodies that will give them a run for their money..."

Throughout the segment, Arenas went into detail about why he believes that the Chicago Bulls team would give the Warriors offensive force more problems than most might realize. Arenas pointed out just how impressive the Chicago Bulls defensive unit was on that team, as they had multiple players that could make life difficult for opponents.

"You have more scoring power, so you're gonna have to score but they got, you know, Rodman, they have Jordan, they have Ron Harper. These are all Klay Thompsons basically, better. You have a whole team full of first team all defenders you know so I respect Draymond Green's his confidence. I wouldn't be happy putting my money on either one of them..."

Basketball fans are always looking for any potential opportunity to have a debate when it comes to the game of basketball. Not only do former and current players get compared, but there's also plenty of debate surrounding some of the greatest championship teams that the game has seen.

That was just the case when it came to Gilbert Arenas bringing up the popular comparison between the Warriors and the Bulls. The 2017 Golden State Warriors team was one of the most dangerous two-way teams that the league has seen. With the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, there was no shortage of offensive firepower when it came to that Warriors team.

Although the Warriors were dominant, so were the Chicago Bulls during their run in the 1990s. With Michael Jordan leading the team as one of the greatest players in the history of the game, the Bulls had an advantage on a nightly basis. Not only were the Bulls an offensive force in their own way, they had some of the top defenders in the entire league. It was clear that throughout his interview, Gilbert Arenas continued to believe in the ability of the Bulls defense.

