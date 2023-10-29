"Beating them and strangling them": LaVar Ball makes shocking statement, claims assault victims 'push buttons' of NBA stars

LaVar Ball made a rather shocking statement when it came to NBA players' buttons being pushed by their partners, leading them to be physical with the latter. His comments come following incidents over the years where partners and wives of players have filed physical assault cases on the stars, leading to off-court furor.

On VLAD TV, Ball was asked about his sons and their partners and if having children at their age is disappointing for the CEO of the Big Ballers brand.

"I'm not even disappointed at that because at the end of the day, you got to do what you got to do, and as I said, they would never do that, and my boys can also be lucky and pick the right one.

"Now the woman that Melo [LaMelo Ball] has, Ana. I like her, I love her. Everybody is stuck on her like, 'Oh, she's so old. He's so young. You don't hear my son beating up her. She is a woman. These other girls are pushing buttons to make these NBA basketball players go crazy, and now they beating them and strangling them, and losing their whole career."

All of Ball's three sons have partners. Lonzo Ball is the oldest of the siblings and has a girlfriend, Ally Rossell (26), while LiAngelo Ball is dating former reality TV star, Nikki Mudarris (33).

The youngest, LaMelo Ball who plays for the Charlotte Hornets, is in a relationship with Ana Montana, who's 33 as well.

NBA stars Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball have steered clear of unwarranted headlines with their partners

LaVar Ball will be a proud man, as none of his sons, two of whom - Lonzo and LaMelo - are bonafide NBA stars, has courted controversy with their partners.

Recently, the likes of Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball's teammate on the Hornets, and former Houston Rockets star Kevin Porter Jr., have been in the headlines for cases of physical assault on their partners.

Coming back to the Ball brothers, their focus purely seems to be on basketball. The injured Lonzo is out of action for another year after his impressive stint with the Chicago Bulls, while LiAngelo plying his trade for the Greensboro Swarm. So the focus will be on LaMelo as he looks for a better season with Charlotte.