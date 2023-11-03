“Because he has a d**k?”: Ex-Nets’ cheerleader Jen Rufo once called out Instagram for alleged gender discrimination 

Former Brooklyn Nets cheerleader Jen Rufo has made the headlines recently after her interview from last year on '“The Leo & Danny Show," went viral. Rufo said she had engaged in sexual relationships with Nets' starters during her time there as a dancer. While revealing this, Rufo mentioned that the Nets viewed dancers' involvement with players as taking the attention away from their talent.

However, Rufo made a bold statement, saying she didn't care about it. Rufo believes being sexually involved with players didn't cancel her credibility. She's been an advocate of healthy sexuality and also had a podcast where she talked about topics related to intimacy in relationships.

However, she once got in trouble for violating Instagram's policy, which sparked a passionate rant from her.

"You know what’s sad, unfair, and annoying? My personal brand (and podcasts) are about healing from trauma, high vibe living, and healthy sexuality & I can’t even put “s*x” in my bio because I’m scared Instagram will ban me for existing," Rufo's caption from a November 2022 post read.

The former Nets' dancer explained her outrage, saying she wasn't 'soliciting' anything. Rufo said all conversations on her podcast are regarding healthy communications about relationships and s*x.

Jen Rufo then accused Instagram of gender discrimination after revealing that her ex-boyfriend at the time had posted something similar to her. However, her post was taken down, while her ex-boyfriend didn't face the same issue.

"It’s clear that there is an unfair and judgmental view on women who are comfortable with their sexuality and who wish to post more provocatively. My ex has 2 pictures up on his page, that IG took down on mine, so l think the proof is in the pudding. I violated the terms and conditions but he didn’t because he has a d**k?", she wrote in an Instagram post in November 2022.

Jen made it clear she wasn't taking shots at her ex and that her concerns were solely with Instagram's allegedly biased policies.

What does ex-Brooklyn Nets cheerleader Jen Rufo do?

Jen Rufo has explored various careers. She was famous between 2011 and 2015 because of her gig with the Brooklyn Nets as a cheerleader. Jen was a professional dancer with Bloc NYC between 2012 and 2015 as well. Since then, Rufo has explored the world of fitness, along with creating a podcast named 'The Good Bad Behavior.'

She also has another podcast named 'The Jen Rufo Show.' Rufo frequently spoke about 'high vibe living, sexual empowerment and growth mindset.' Both of her podcasts haven't released anything recently.

Rufo's main line of business seems to stem from her career in the fitness world. Jen is an expert in personal fitness training, too. Her LinkedIn profile says that she's an American Ninja Warrior Competitor.

She works in New York and provides door-to-door assistance to her clients. Rufo specializes in athletic performance, kettlebells, functional strength training, mobilization (stretching) techniques, and metabolic conditioning. Rufo also runs an OnlyFans account. Her description reads as 'The Spiritual Baddie Next Door.'

