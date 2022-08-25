"Because I feel like Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid, do have S's on their chest for superstar" - Jalen Rose gives his prediction for 2023 Eastern Conference Finals

Former NBA player Jalen Rose has picked the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets as his favorites to compete in the Eastern Conference Finals. Rose believes the stars on both teams make them well suited to make deep playoff runs.

Looking at both rosters, he does have a fair point. The 76ers have James Harden and Joel Embiid, while the Nets are led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The East also has the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, who are looking good.

However, Jalen Rose believes the 76ers and the Nets have it in them to make it to the Conference Finals. He said:

"I am putting the Nets and the Sixers on the clock, so right now that's who I anticipate to be in the Eastern Conference Finals. Because I feel like Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid, do have S' on their chest for superstar, but the one thing about being that level of player, we should win why Jacoby ? because we got you."

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have not been able to succeed in the playoffs for several years now. However, next season could finally spark a change in fortunes for the two franchises.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Kevin Durant has reached an agreement with the Nets to stay in Brooklyn, the team announced. Breaking: Kevin Durant has reached an agreement with the Nets to stay in Brooklyn, the team announced. https://t.co/q1rQn1bG7D

The Nets have finally gotten rid of all the drama surrounding the team. Kevin Durant has finally agreed to stay with the team and with him available, they can certainly cause problems for opposition defenses.

As far as the Philadelphia 76ers are concerned, they re-signed James Harden to a two-year deal. He took a $14 million pay cut and this allowed the team to sign a seasoned veteran in PJ Tucker.

Additionally, Joel Embiid has played some great basketball in the last two seasons. If he continues firing, and all the help around him performs, the 76ers will go a long way next season.

Jalen Rose would be disappointed if the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets fail to reach the playoffs

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

The Eastern Conference has become highly competitive in the last few seasons. This is mainly because teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks all have some of the best players in the league.

The Celtics and Bucks have made their runs to the NBA Finals. However, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have not reached that stage yet. In the past few years, they have either had injury concerns or other internal problems.

Swipa @SwipaCam I think…the Philadelphia 76ers have the 2nd best odds of making it to the NBA Finals out of the East (behind the Milwaukee Bucks). If Joel Embiid stays healthy, James Harden plays like 2020 Harden, Maxey leaps and Tucker and Melton step up…



They are going to have a SQUAD. I think…the Philadelphia 76ers have the 2nd best odds of making it to the NBA Finals out of the East (behind the Milwaukee Bucks). If Joel Embiid stays healthy, James Harden plays like 2020 Harden, Maxey leaps and Tucker and Melton step up…They are going to have a SQUAD. https://t.co/gmopnsQ8xH

But Jalen Rose is all in on the idea of the Nets and the 76ers being the best two teams in the East next season. Speaking about the same, he said:

"Joel Embiid had some injuries in the playoffs last year, Philadelphia continues to add to add to their roster, James Harden is going to be as motivated as he can be to get a new deal and we just talked about the Nets scenario. They still have Kyrie and we know that they have some depth on their roster. They made some great offseason adjustments."

Rose added:

"To me, those teams should have a level of hunger that the other teams don't have because they haven't done it and if both those teams ain't in the Conference Finals it's a true disappointment."

Other teams like the Celtics, Bucks and Chicago Bulls will try and earn the bragging rights to represent the East. However, if health and other factors go in their favor, the 76ers and Nets could be the teams to watch out for.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar