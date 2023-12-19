"Because no one wants to get shot" - Ja Morant's NBA comeback game tickets bottoming out at mere $11 has fans clowning Grizzlies' star

The return of Ja Morant after being suspended for 25 games to start the 2023-24 season is generation buzz ahead of the game. Fans eagerly await his comeback game against the New Orleans Pelicans, but the surprising ticket prices at the Smoothie King Center have triggered a viral discussion about how the Pelicans' management values Morant's return.

In a witty take, @CantGuartBook replied 'Because no one wants to get shot' on the social media platform X that people are avoiding getting 'shot' by the Grizzlies young point guard.

Bearded X and RMA Thierros joked about the distant seating arrangements, suggesting the need for a telescope with the $11 seats.

With seats that far, another fan sees that it is more practical to subscribe to NBA League Pass s as a more viable option to enjoy the game.

Well of course, this is the internet and with a negative reaction, there are positive ones out there as well that see it as a good deal.

LeBron James gives a shout-out to Ja Morant in his return game

The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is poised to make a season comeback against the New Orleans Pelicans after serving a 25-game suspension. Eager to join his teammates and turn around a struggling season, Morant has garnered support from the basketball community and notably from LA Lakers forward LeBron James.

The 19-time NBA All-Star expressed his admiration for Morant's impending return on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, underscoring the significance of the moment.

Morant openly acknowledged the challenges of watching his team struggle without him and recently expressed feelings of guilt, recognizing how his absence impacted their performance.

After this game against the Pelicans, Morant will play in front of the Memphis Grizzlies crowd at the FedExForum on December 21 against the Indiana Pacers. His team is 6-19 so far in the 2023-24 season and is placed 13th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

Last season, Ja Morant averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 61 games played. He also does 1.5 three-pointers per game and shoots 46% from the field. The excitement surrounding Morant's return emphasizes the crucial role he plays in shaping the team's season trajectory.