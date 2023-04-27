“Bee-lined out the club … that was my first-time meeting Michael Jordan” – Dwyane Wade compares meeting Michael Jordan to encountering a ghost

Michael Jordan can stun anyone because of his stardom, even some of the greatest players and biggest stars in the world. That included Dwayne Wade as he remembered the exact time he met Jordan for the first time.

What Wade had to say about Jordan isn't surprising. It also isn't the first time that an all-time great NBA player and star has said similar things.

Wade spoke about what it was like meeting Michael Jordan for the first time and even compared it to seeing a ghost. The interaction between the two happened following the 2003 NBA Draft. Wade was out celebrating with his cousin and happened to run into Jordan.

At first, Dwayne Wade thought he was messing around. Wade didn't believe that Michael Jordan was out there.

"I think he's playing games with me," Wade recalled. "He's like, trust me, they won't let him in," which Wade said only made him doubt the credibility more.

Wade added how he felt when he met him for the first time:

"We bee-lined out the club, right out the doors. It's a slew of motorcycles. And Michael Jordan is sitting right there on one of the motorcycles. It was like seeing a ghost. And I ran right up to him. And he said, he was like, 'I just want to come and show you some love.' That was my first time meeting Michael Jordan."

Wade then said that Jordan was just hanging out on a motorcycle, looking like the star he was:

"Coolest experience ever, he was sitting on a motorcycle looking cool as sh--."

This likely isn't going to be the last time we hear someone speak of Michael Jordan in this fashion. He's arguably the greatest player in the history of the sport, so even the other top players seeing him means a ton to them.

What's even crazier is that Dwayne Wade is considered one of the best players in NBA history. Still, the magnitude of meeting Michael Jordan is something that most have admitted to being an incredible moment.

