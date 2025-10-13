  • home icon
  • "Been hanging out with Bronny too much": NBA fans viciously troll Draymond Green for embarrassing blunder against Lakers

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 13, 2025 05:03 GMT
"Been hanging out with Bronny too much": NBA fans viciously troll Draymond Green for embarrassing blunder against Lakers. (Image Source: Getty)

Draymond Green faced the ire of NBA fans after he committed an embarrassing error during the Golden State Warriors' preseason game against the LA Lakers on Sunday. Green led the Warriors' charge in the team's third tune up game as other veterans Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Al Horford missed the contest owing to different reasons.

Green is known for his IQ, playmaking, defense and leadership but 3-point shooting is not the veteran guard's strong suit. During Sunday's game, Green pulled up confidently from the top of the key for a wide-open 3-point shot and missed the mark completely. The four-time NBA champion badly air-balled his attempt and the shot was at least three or four inches off the mark.

Social media went into a frenzy as video of Green's blunder instantly went viral on the internet. NBA fans didn't waste the opportunity to troll the Warriors forward and dropped hilarious reactions to share their feelings on the missed shot.

"He’s been hanging out with Bronny too much," a fan commented.
Commented another:

A fan said:

Another said:

A user wrote:

Wrote another:

Draymond Green to miss Warriors' game against Portland Trail Blazers

After featuring in the Golden State Warriors' first three preseason games, Draymond Green will not be in action against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Golden State coach Steve Kerr on Sunday announced that Green will be rested for the Blazers game while Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler will return to lineup after missing one game.

Green played 22 minutes against the Lakers and finished with just two points on 1 of 2 shooting, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc. He recorded one rebound, four assists and two steals while also committed four turnovers on the night.

The Warriors are scheduled to play two more tune up games before their opening night showdown against the Purple and Gold on Oct. 21. Green is confirmed to miss the next preseason game and it will be interesting to see if he plays in the final tune-up game against the LA Clippers on Friday.

Edited by Atishay Jain
