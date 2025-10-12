Why is Steph Curry not playing tonight against Lakers? Concerning reason behind Warriors superstar's absence revealed (Oct. 12)

Steph Curry will not be in action for the Golden State Warriors’ third preseason game against the LA Lakers on Sunday. Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed the veteran point guard’s status for the marquee tune-up game and provided a concerning update.Warriors insider Anthony Slater quoted Kerr saying that Curry is &quot;banged up&quot; but did not offer any details on the specifics of the injury. Kerr also stated that he plans to play Curry on Tuesday when the Warriors face the Portland Trail Blazers. Golden State has three preseason games remaining before their opening night matchup against the Lakers on Oct. 21.Anthony Slater @anthonyVslaterLINKNo Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford or Moses Moody tomorrow in Los Angeles. Curry is banged up, per Kerr, but plan is to play Tuesday in Portland.Steph Curry featured in both of the team’s previous tune-up games, first against the Lakers and most recently against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. He logged 16 minutes against Portland and finished with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists, shooting 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 of 5 from beyond the arc.Curry is entering his 17th season in the league and is coming off a year in which he battled multiple injury setbacks. It is clear that load management will be a priority for the Warriors to ensure their superstar remains in top shape once the postseason arrives.Apart from Steph Curry, veterans Jimmy Butler and Al Horford will also miss the game due to rest. Moses Moody, meanwhile, is dealing with a calf injury and will sit out Sunday’s game against the Lakers.Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers? (Oct. 12, 2025 NBA Preseason)Basketball fans can watch the Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers game live on NBC Sports Bay Area (local) and Spectrum SportsNet (local). For those looking to stream the game live, it will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo.The preseason game between the Warriors and Lakers will tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. PT) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, Oct. 12.