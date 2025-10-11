"Certainly this year, though": Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy addresses concerns around aging Steph Curry's future with blunt statement

Steph Curry is gearing up for his 17th season in the NBA and the superstar point guard is committed to winning another championship with the Golden State Warriors. With Curry (37) in his late 30s, chatter about his NBA future has dominated social media and television over the past couple of years.As Curry has aged, the 6-foot-3 point guard has become more prone to injuries. Last year alone, the two-time league MVP missed multiple games at different points in the season due to various injuries. He suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier in the season, which ultimately contributed to the Warriors crashing out of the postseason.Golden State's general manager Mike Dunleavy isn’t concerned about Curry’s future. He is confident that the one-time NBA Finals MVP will play at an elite level at least during the upcoming season and didn’t rule out the possibility of the veteran point guard continuing to lead the team for a few more seasons.&quot;What's to say (Curry) is going to slow down? People have been predicting a fall-off the last three or four seasons and he hasn't done that, &quot; Dunleavy said on &quot;95.7 The Game&quot; podcast. We're expecting more of the same. We don't take it for granted, but the way this guy takes care of himself.&quot;We think he's got at least another year, two, three, whatever it may be, in him. Certainly this year, though.&quot;95.7 The Game @957thegameLINK&quot;What's to say [Stephen Curry] is going to slow down? People have been predicting a fall-off the last three or four seasons and he hasn't done that. We're expecting more of the same. We don't take it for granted, but the way this guy takes care of himself... We think he's gotMeanwhile, Mike Dunleavy also spoke openly about coach Steve Kerr’s future with the franchise. Kerr’s contract is set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season and there is some uncertainty around his future. Dunleavy, however, made it clear that Kerr can continue to lead the franchise for as long as he wants.Steph Curry not thinking of retirementSteph Curry recently put all retirement talks to rest with a definitive statement. When asked about his retirement plans by ESPN’s Malika Andrews, the Golden State Warriors point guard acknowledged that he is approaching the end of his career but also hinted that he hasn’t decided on a specific date or year yet.&quot;No clue,&quot; Curry said. &quot;I just know it's closer than it was even yesterday. Acknowledging it is fun, because the more I talk about it, the more I appreciate what all goes into preparing yourself. But all of that stuff is just the privilege that you've earned. I'm trying not to put any timestamps or anything, other than the sense of urgency on it now.&quot;Last season, Curry suited up in 70 games and his numbers were still incredible. He averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.8% from the floor, including 39.7% from 3-point range.