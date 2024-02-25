"Been scared of the Heat since 1998" - Paul Pierce sizing up Miami Heat as Celtics rival leaves NBA fans belittling him

The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat are nowhere near each other in the Eastern Conference standings. Boston has been dominating the NBA since opening night. Meanwhile, Miami has struggled and has been hit with several injuries to key pieces. Yet, former Boston star Paul Pierce believes that they are the only true threat to the Celtics.

In the first episode of "The Truth Lounge" hosted by Pierce, Jason Crowe said that while the Celtics have looked dominant, he doesn't think that they are true favorites. Pierce then asked Crowe which team could beat them in a playoff series, and Crowe named the Philadelphia 76ers. Pierce countered and said that the only true threat to the Celtics right now is the Heat.

This drew several reactions from NBA fans, with several ridiculing him for making a controversial take.

"Gotta stop asking Paul Pierce basketball questions."

Some other fans took shots at Pierce by referencing the Heat-Celtics rivalries of old that involved him.

"Paul Pierce been scared of the Heat since 1998."

Meanwhile, other fans, including Miami's, agreed with and praised The Truth for recognizing the threat that Butler and his team pose.

"Paul being real for once."

The Boston Celtics swept the Miami Heat in this year's season series

The Boston Celtics have dominated their Eastern Conference rivals this season, including the Miami Heat. The season series between them concluded with a 3-0 sweep in favor of Jayson Tatum and Co.

Their first matchup took place on Oct. 27 and was a 119-111 win for Boston. Derrick White (28 points), Jaylen Brown (27) and Jayson Tatum (22) led the way while Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis added 17 points each. Meanwhile, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo led Miami with 28 and 27 points respectively.

Their next matchup took place on Jan. 25, ending in a landslide 143-110 victory for the Celtics. Seven Celtics scored in double-figures, led by Jayson Tatum with 26. They also held all opposing players to under 20 points with Miami's leading scorers being Herro and Adebayo once again with 19 each.

Their final game of the season took place on Feb. 11, resulting in a narrow four-point Celtics victory (110-106). Tatum scored 26 again while Porzingis and Brown dropped 25 and 20 respectively. Herro (24) and Adebayo (22) led the way for Miami again, but it would not be enough to get a victory over their rivals.

However, the one thing that is still in the minds of several NBA fans is the fact that the eighth-seed Miami Heat upset the second-seed Boston Celtics in last year's Eastern Conference finals in seven games.