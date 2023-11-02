"Been wanting to do that for a minute": LeBron James block on Russell Westbrook receives hilarious reactions from Lakers fans

Fans feasted on Russell Westbrook on social media after getting his shot blocked by former teammate LeBron James in the third quarter of their “Battle of Los Angeles” on Wednesday at the Crypto.com Arena.

Comments flooded on X in reaction to the defensive play of “The King”. Here is some of what the fans had to say:

@kyrieshub wrote: He’s been wanting to do that for a minute

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

@topofgame2986 wrote: LeBron took it personal

Expand Tweet

@AllStarmaad3 wrote: bron said “gimme that s#*t”

Expand Tweet

@Khadijahsez wrote: Get that outta here

Expand Tweet

@BallLikeRuss wrote: Rent due

Expand Tweet

@Object_Joel wrote: Russ literally threw it into his hand

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The game was the first showdown between the Los Angeles teams this season with the Lakers sporting a 2-2 card and the Clippers 3-1 heading into the game.

LeBron James has been steady for 22 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists so far this season.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook, who played two seasons with the Lakers before moving to the crosstown rivals Clippers, has been averaging 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

At the end of the third quarter on Wednesday, the scored was tied at 85-all.

Watch: Russell Westbrook seemingly ignores LeBron James ahead of game

The relationship between NBA superstars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook was spotlighted ahead of their teams’ marquee showdown on Wednesday in Los Angeles after "Russ" seemingly ignored James ahead of tipoff.

The moment was captured on video, where James was greeting the Clippers starters midcourt while Westbrook chose to be under the goal trying to avoid him.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook played two season together with the Lakers before the latter moved to the Clippers last season.

It is still not clear if the all-time leader in career triple-doubles had any bad feelings about his departure from the Purple and Gold, or even to James himself.

While with the Lakers, Westbrook was good for 17.4 points, 7.2 assists, 6.9 rebounds and a steal in 130 games. His tenure, however, was met with mixed reactions as some Lakers fans took him to task when he struggled with his game.

Now with the Clippers, Westbrook has formed an All-Star core with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. A fourth superstar in James Harden recently joined the crew as they try to make this season a breakthrough one, where the Clippers finally win an NBA title.