“Before All-Star break, he came in and ripped our a**” - Miles Bridges on Michael Jordan’s connection to the Charlotte Hornets team, says it’s nice having the ‘GOAT’ being there for you

The Charlotte Hornets are fighting for a spot in the playoffs. Their president, Michael Jordan, is doing all he can to see that come to fruition. Hornets star Miles Bridges confirmed Michael's strong ties with the team and how heavily involved he is.

It has been an impressive run for the Hornets so far this season as they currently sit ninth (32-34) in the Eastern Conference standings. They dropped positions after losing to the Brooklyn Nets last night, who have now occupied their place.

Having a legend like Jordan so close to the team is in itself a significant boost. Players get to pick the brains of arguably the greatest player in NBA history.

Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green invited Bridges on his show, "The Draymond Green Show". They discussed his upcoming free agency and what it feels like to play alongside one of the most exciting guards in the league, LaMelo Ball, amongst other things.

One of which was how it is playing for Jordan, regarding his involvement with the team and how the players connect with him. In response, Bridles said (from 9:50):

"He's connected. I've got MJ's number, I text him whenever we hit a rough patch and see what he would do in the situation. Or I text him about a game, he texts right back."

"Before All-Star break he came in and ripped our a**. We got beat at home by Orlando. He's very in tune with us. It's nice having the GOAT (MJ) being there for you at all times, being connected, and being able to rely on him and have resources like that, it's good for me."

Jordan has always demanded the best from his team, as we have seen him get animated on the sidelines when the team loses their way, especially late in games. His involvement with the team is evident, with players on the roster confirming that.

Coming off a loss against the Nets last night, the Hornets will host the surging Boston Celtics tonight. Although these teams have better quality players on paper, MJ will be hopeful of a win to keep their postseason hopes alive.

As an executive, Michael Jordan is yet to win his first championship

Charlotte Hornets owner and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan reacts

Michael Jordan took over control of the Hornets in March 2010 and has since been in search of a championship but has not found much success in that regard. Since then, the Hornets have made the playoffs three times and have never gotten past the first round.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



Avg 30+ PTS in 12 of them

Scored 50+ PTS 8 times

Scored less than 15 PTS 0 times

Went to the Finals 6 times

Won a championship 6 times

Never played a GM7 in those 6



#mjmondays



Michael Jordan went to the playoffs 13 timesAvg 30+ PTS in 12 of themScored 50+ PTS 8 timesScored less than 15 PTS 0 timesWent to the Finals 6 timesWon a championship 6 timesNever played a GM7 in those 6 Michael Jordan went to the playoffs 13 times Avg 30+ PTS in 12 of themScored 50+ PTS 8 timesScored less than 15 PTS 0 timesWent to the Finals 6 timesWon a championship 6 timesNever played a GM7 in those 6#mjmondays https://t.co/KbeNZSMIxd

As a player, MJ had a perfect run in the NBA Finals, winning six championships in six Finals appearances with the Chicago Bulls. According to Colin Cowherd, MJ's last two seasons with the Washington Wizards were a disaster, but to many, he is still considered the GOAT.

Winning a championship with this Hornets team might take a while, as they are still trying to put together pieces that can contend for a championship. One thing is for sure, Michael Jordan's competitive spirit is still at its peak as the Hall of Famer hopes to lead his franchise to a title.

Edited by Arnav