"Before you get fly you'd rather tweet me" - Shaquille O'Neal beefs with Shannon Sharpe name dropping ASAP Rocky & Rihanna in fiery diss track

Over the past few days, Shaquille O'Neal and Shannon Sharpe have been in a war of words online. The Hall of Fame big man recently took to social media to take things to a new level with his music skills.

This whole ordeal began when Shaq told Nikola Jokic that he felt Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should have won MVP. Sharpe responded to these comments on his "Nightcap" podcast, which led to the two former athletes going at it on social media.

After a few days of exchanging words on social media, Shaquille O'Neal stated Friday that he had music on the way. By the afternoon, he posted a snippet on Instagram for the world to hear. In the piece Shaq shared, it can be heard that he name drops A$AP Rocky and Rihanna.

Shaq kicked things off by playing audio of Sharpe and Gilbert Arenas claiming he is jealous of the Denver Nuggets star. The LA Lakers legend also kept the bit going of having "G-14 classification." This term became popular in the "Rush Hour" movie franchise, and doesn't have any real meaning. Shaq uses this term to claim that he's earned the right to say whatever he wants regarding sports.

What did Shannon Sharpe say to provoke Shaquille O'Neal into this social media feud?

While on "Nightcap" with Chad Ochocinco, Shannon Sharpe shared his thoughts on Shaquille O'Neal's MVP comments. He thinks the NBA legend might be jealous because Nikola Jokic has now won the award three times in the last four years.

At the start, Sharpe brings up that Shaq should have more MVPs on his resumé. He then dives into how he is left out of the GOAT conversation because he only won the award once.

"He sees a guy like Nikola Jokic that's not as dominant as him and gets three in four years," Sharpe said. "But see when you historically great, they talk about you as a great basketball play, the GOAT. And Shaq is never brought up. I think a part of him is envious of that."

Following these comments, Shaquille O'Neal took to Instagram to clap back at Sharpe. In his caption, he brings up the ESPN analyst's ranking on an all-time NFL list.

Shaq also took a jab at Sharpe by bringing up his success in the business world as well. The legendary center said he'd give him tips on how to make more money if he wanted.

The four-time champion finishes up by saying that he never wanted to be in the GOAT conversation. For him, the goal was always to go down as one of the most dominant players ever.

With this diss track, Shaq is hoping to put an end to this ongoing feud with Sharpe.