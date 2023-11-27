"Being a Knicks fan is true living torture": Knicks fans in disarray as Devin Booker's clutch 3 kills comeback attempt

The Phoenix Suns beat the New York Knicks on Sunday night, thanks to a clutch 3-point bomb from Devin Booker. The game was a neck-and-neck affair. The only time one team had a significant advantage was when the Suns led by 12 points in the first quarter.

New York did everything to keep the game within reach and even had a chance of winning the game. Unfortunately, Booker nailed a huge 3-point shot to seal the deal for the Suns.

Knicks fans expressed their disappointment on social media. Some Booker fans also game him his flowers. Here's what some fans said on X (formerly called Twitter):

"Being a Knicks fan is true living torture."

"Shit was so graceful too he knew ts was in"

"Top 2 shooting guard in the game right now."

"Devin Booker is the best player on the Suns, they’ll go as far as Booker carries them"

"That was a bad shot until it went in"

"DBook to the fans at MSG"

"I speak for everyone when I say that we LOVE to see this"

"Lucky shot, not from a bum obviously d"

Suns vs Knicks recap: Devin Booker breaks New York hearts

The New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns faced each other on Sunday. It was a close game before Devin Booker knocked down the dagger to seal the deal for the Suns in the fourth quarter. Phoenix emerged victorious 116-113.

Booker, the player of the game, put up a double-double performance with 28 points and 11 assists. Helping him out on offense was Eric Gordon who added 25 points. However, it was D-Book's clutch performance, which truly helped the Suns claim victory.

As for the Knicks, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle did everything in their power to complete the comeback they were hoping for. Brunson came up huge for New York, with 35 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals. Meanwhile, Randle complemented Jalen by adding 28 points and five rebounds.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, their efforts weren't enough to stop Booker as Phoenix took a last-gasp win.