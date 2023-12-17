"Belt to ass": Patrick Beverley talks trash and takes a victory lap on Twitter after 53-point win

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a six-game winning streak, and point guard Patrick Beverley boasted the team's success on social media. After beating the Charlotte Hornets by 53 points, the Sixers' point guard used an interesting term to describe the team's recent success.

In the past four games, the Sixers have won by an average margin of 37 points. The team's win-loss record improved to 18-7, and they are second behind the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

In a post on X, Patrick Beverley called the winning streak a "Belt to ass" tour and also promoted his podcast, the Pat Bev Pod.

Beverley came to the Sixers in the off-season to spend his 12th year in the league with them. Known for his defensive prowess, he's been selected to three All-NBA Defensive Teams. Beverley, originally drafted by the Lakers in 2009, wears No. 22 for the 76ers.

In the 2023-24 season, Patrick Beverley has been averaging 4.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his first 24 games with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Patrick Beverley gives props to Nick Nurse and his coaching staff

The 35-year-old Patrick Beverley is an asset to any team that gets him. He is a defensive dynamo who doesn't fear any player in the league. Now, with the Philadelphia 76ers, he has taken more of a bench role and a leader in the locker room.

He also tallied a season-high 26 points along with eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals against the Boston Celtics on December 1. The Sixers lost the game, but Beverley proved that he is someone who can come out with a huge game when needed.

In the team's dominating win over the Washington Wizards, he was able to register a dozen points in the blowout victory. After the game, Beverley commended Nick Nurse for giving the team the necessary boost of confidence.

"I've been blessed and fortunate to have a coaching staff with Nick Nurse, they got a lot of confidence in this group," Beverley said after their win against the Wizards. "Obviously, they tell me to shoot a ton of shots, I like to stay in the middle and play the game the right way. I guess on this team I got to shoot more. It's been going in lately and I've been having fun with it."

The Philadelphia 76ers have a chance to extend their winning streak even further as they battle the Chicago Bulls next on Dec. 18.