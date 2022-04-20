"Ben Afleck, Matt Damon, someone needs to take the Spike Lee role" - Kevin Wildes wants Celtics to have a celeb taking a heckler's role against Kyrie Irving 

There is no shortage of drama in the Boston Celtics' opening round matchup of the playoffs. After going on an incredible run in the second half of the season, they were rewarded with a series against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets.

As everyone knows, Kyrie Irving's tenure in Boston did not play out how the team may have hoped. Given that pieces of that same core are still on the roster, there is no shortage of fuel in a series like this.

The fans have certainly not forgotten about Irving's antics during his Boston tenure. They let him have it during game one. Irving even got into it with some Celtics' fans and has since been fined $50,000.

In an attempt to up the anty in a matchup like this, Kevin Wildes of FS1 wants to see Boston bring in a celebrity to get in on the heckling of Irving, similar to what Spike Lee used to do for the Knicks during their heyday.

"Ben Afleck, Matt Damon, someone needs to take the Spike Lee role... Kyrie can't go against everybody."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Someone needs to step up from the Celtics celebrity community. ... Reggie Miller and Spike Lee, all-time great moments. Mark Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, someone needs to take the Spike Lee role. ... Kyrie can't go against everybody." — @kevinwildes "Someone needs to step up from the Celtics celebrity community. ... Reggie Miller and Spike Lee, all-time great moments. Mark Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, someone needs to take the Spike Lee role. ... Kyrie can't go against everybody." — @kevinwildes https://t.co/9OF8aLCs1z

Boston Celtics can make a statement in their own way

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game One

While having a famous person sitting courtside getting into it with Irving would add more from an entertainment perspective, Boston does not need to stoop that low. They are in a perfect position to make a statement in their own way.

The main reason why Irving left Boston was to partner up with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. That certainly left Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown feeling some type of way, as they expected to go on many championship runs with the All-Star guard. Now, they have the chance to show Irving that he made a huge mistake in leaving.

In reality, Boston does not need a celebrity fan to come heckle. Throughout history, the Celtics' arena has always been a tough place to play in for opposing players. They are a die-hard sports town, and let you know.

After seeing how things unfolded in game 1, it's clear the Boston faithful are already in Irving's head. They don't need any extra firepower. They've won the mind games on their home floor.

All the players have to do is focus on continuing to take care of business. While they might be the seventh seed, Durant and Irving should not be overlooked or taken lightly. Both have won championships in their career and are capable of a huge night in the playoffs.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA I can’t get over Marcus Smart having the restraint to not shoot with 3.5 left. Patient play to pump fake, drawing two defenders. Jayson Tatum had the spin finish also great awareness to have such an timely cut to give Smart a target. Beautiful basketball. I can’t get over Marcus Smart having the restraint to not shoot with 3.5 left. Patient play to pump fake, drawing two defenders. Jayson Tatum had the spin finish also great awareness to have such an timely cut to give Smart a target. Beautiful basketball. https://t.co/TOufyXjMc7

This is one of the first-round matchups most fans have their eyes on. Given how the first meeting unfolded, it is sure to not disappoint moving forward.

Edited by Windy Goodloe