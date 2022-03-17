"Ben had an epidural while we were in Orlando" - Steve Nash on Ben Simmons' recovery, rules out surgery

Ben Simmons' return to action will be delayed, as the three-time All-Star has been sidelined due to a lower spine injury. Coach Steve Nash revealed on Wednesday that the 25-year-old was given an epidural shot to accelerate his recovery.

Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and Ben Simmons arrived at the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden. Curry and Drummond have already hit the ground running.

However, Simmons has been out of action since the start of the season and only began training post his trade to the Nets. Reports suggested a return for him before the playoffs, but that looks unlikely now. Nash said about the same in his pregame interview:

"Ben had an epidural while we were in Orlando, the idea being to try to accelerate his recovery and take some of the irritation down, and so hopefully that will help him relieve some of the symptoms and be able to recover quicker and accelerate that process."

“I don’t think anyone’s talked about a procedure (surgery), so that’d be a way-down-the-line scenario. We expect him back at some point,” Nash said. “I don’t think they’re in the dark as far as what’s hurting him. It’s just a matter of finding things that he’ll respond best to.”

Ben Simmons playing with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could be an exciting proposition.

He possesses elite defensive ability and is also one of the best passers in the game. The Australian has been out of action all season due to his problems with the Philadelphia 76ers. Now with the injury, his return has been further delayed.

Whenever he return to the court, it will be interesting to see how he performs. Everyone in the Nets has shown their support and Durant recently spoke about his excitement to see Simmons play, saying:

"Can’t wait to get him back, but we don’t want to rush him. Hopefully he gets back soon and be able to play the game he loves every day. I know he misses it.”

How important could Ben Simmons be for Brooklyn Nets?

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons is one of the best young talents in the league. Aside from shooting the ball, the Australian guard has everything in the armory to terrorize opponents. He was slammed for his refusal to play for the 76ers, before he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets were already one of the most star-studded teams in the league. With Simmons, Curry and Drummond, they now have a lot of depth and talent, which could come in handy in the long run.

Curry and Drummond were both stunning for the 76ers. In the few games for the Nets, the duo have already showcased their abilities and impressed coach Nash.

Ben Simmons has not yet played a game for the team, but his talent is not unknown to the Nets organization.

The team already have Durant and Irving. So Simmons will have to focus on getting them in the right spots and providing the team with defensive stability. With the playoffs just four weeks away, Simmons will look to get on the court soon.

He has a brilliant set of players around him. If he is able to play to his potential, the Nets could be the team to beat in the East.

